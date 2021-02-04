Global $3.8 Billion Wireless Car Charging Market to 2027 with Short-term Impacts of COVID-19 on Production & Procurement
The "Wireless Car Charging - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Wireless Car Charging Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Car Charging estimated at US$374.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 39.2% over the period 2020-2027.
Hybrid Car, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 31% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric Car segment is readjusted to a revised 44.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $112.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 38.1% CAGR
The Wireless Car Charging market in the U. S. is estimated at US$112.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$650.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 38.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 35% and 34.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.9% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Bombardier, Inc.
- Denso Corporation
- Evatran (Plugless Power)
- Hevo Power
- Mojo Networks, Inc.
- Momentum Dynamics Corp
- Qualcomm, Inc.
- TDK Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
- Witricity Corporation
- ZTE Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Wireless Car Charging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Hybrid Car (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- Hybrid Car (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- Electric Car (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- Electric Car (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
- Inductive Charging (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- Inductive Charging (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- Hybrid-Inductive Charging (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- Hybrid-Inductive Charging (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- Static (Base Station) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- Static (Base Station) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
- Dynamic (Base Station) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
- Dynamic (Base Station) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Wireless Car Charging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Wireless Car Charging Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
- Wireless Car Charging Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
- Wireless Car Charging Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
- Wireless Car Charging Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
- Wireless Car Charging Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Base Station: 2020 to 2027
- Wireless Car Charging Market Share Breakdown by Base Station: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 46
