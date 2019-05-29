Global $3.97 Bn Oligonucleotide Synthesis Markets, 2018-2019 & 2027

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market to 2027- Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Application, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to reach US$ 3,971.72 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,584.16 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019-2027.



The growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market is primarily attributed to the increasing applications of synthesized oligonucleotides, increasing investments for synthetic biology, technological advancements genome editing tools are boosting the market over the years.



However, renewed regulations for biotechnology and lack of skilled professionals in life science industry are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in synthetic biology is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market in the coming years. Oligonucleotides are used in many biological and forensic applications as sequence-specific binding agents can help in identifying presence of a specific target DNA sequence. Synthetic oligonucleotides are short stretches of single stranded DNA fragments assembled by chemical synthesis.



There is hardly a field in biology in which synthetic DNA has not been used or does not have the potential to be used. Synthetic oligonucleotides are widely used in the diagnosis of human genetic diseases. Oligonucleotide probes are used to detect single base pair changes within human genome.



For instance, sickle cell anemia which is caused by a transversion (A^T) within -globin gene can be analyzed with labeled oligonucleotides. The increasing applications of synthesized oligonucleotides is likely to foster the growth of market in the coming years.



Global oligonucleotide synthesis market, based on product was segmented into synthesized oligonucleotides, reagents, and equipment. In 2018, the synthesized oligonucleotides segment held a largest market share of 48.3% of the oligonucleotide synthesis market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing use of the product in research and diagnostic purposes. The segment is also anticipated to witness the growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.



Global oligonucleotide synthesis market, based on application was segmented into research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Research segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 45.3% during the forecast period. The availability of funds as well as supportive government policies are expected to boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period. The segment is also expected to retain its position among the other applications during the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pest Analysis

4.2.1 North America Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America Pest Analysis

4.3 Key Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Applications of Synthesized Oligonucleotides

4.3.2 Increasing Investments For Synthetic Biology

4.3.3 Technological Advancements Genome Editing Tools

4.4 Key Market Restraints

4.4.1 Renewed Regulations For Biotechnology

4.4.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals In Life Science Industry

4.5 Key Market Opportunities

4.5.1 Collaborations - The Future of Innovation

4.6 Future Trends

4.6.1 Advancements In Synthetic Biology

4.7 Impact Analysis



5. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market - Global Analysis

5.1 Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Performance of Key Players

5.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

5.3.2 Genscript

5.4 Expert Opinions



6. Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Analysis - by Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Product, 2018 & 2027 (%)

6.3 Synthesized Oligonucleotides Market

6.4 Reagents Market

6.5 Equipment Market



7. Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Analysis - by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Application, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Research Market

7.4 Diagnostics Market

7.5 Therapeutics Market



8. Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Analysis - by End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by End User, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Academic Research Institutes Market

8.4 Diagnostic Laboratories Market

8.5 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market

8.6 Other End Users Market



9. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geography Analysis



10. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market -Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Comparative Company Analysis

10.3 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies In the Market (%)

10.4 Organic Developments

10.5 Inorganic Developments



11. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market - Key Company Profiles

11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.2 Genscript

11.3 Synthomics Inc.

11.4 Ansa Biotechnologies Inc.

11.5 Iridia Inc.

11.6 Helixworks

11.7 Keasling Lab

11.8 Molecular Assemblies

11.9 Twist Bioscience

11.10 Evonetix

11.11 DNA Script

11.12 Nuclera Nucleics Ltd.

11.13 Camena Bio



