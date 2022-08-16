Global $30+ Billion Cervical Cancer Drugs Market, 2022-2026 - Pipeline Drugs ISA101, AGEN2034, and Z-100 Anticipated to Drive the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cervical Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022, Cancer Type, Drug Type, Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cervical cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $21.29 billion in 2021 to $23.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $30.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Major players in the cervical cancer drugs market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hetero, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Allergan plc, Biocon Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Novartis AG.



North America is the largest region in the cervical cancer drugs market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of HIV (Human immunodeficiency virus) in women is driving the growth of the cervical cancer drugs market. Women with HIV positive have a greater risk of cervical cancer than the general population. Nearly 18 million women have tested HIV positive globally, HIV weakens the immune system which increases the likelihood of cervical cancer. Women with HIV have an increased chance of being diagnosed with cervical cancer because the count of the protein CD4 goes down. According to a survey conducted by the National cancer institute, a person with HIV is three time as likely to be diagnosed with cervical cancer.



The cervical cancer drugs market is experiencing a number of significant trends that helps in efficient and targeted treatment of the disease including advances in drug delivery. One such trend is the use of drugs that can be delivered directly from the vagina such as drugs using vaginal formulations as gels, creams, pessaries, rings, films and tablets. These drugs ease the localized treatment of cervical cancer. The formulation of these drugs is in such a way that they get easily absorbed into vaginal tissue and reach the site of action. For instance, companies introduced vaginal gels such as Cidofovir gel and 851B Gel into the market to treat cervical cancer. As per the reports by International Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH)'s Clinical Trials Registry, 851B Gel is in trial phase. Whereas Cidofovir gel, sold under the brand name Vistide, is already a success in the market. In addition to the above-mentioned gels, drugs such as ISA101, AGEN2034 and Z-100 are in pipeline and promise growth to the cervical cancer drugs market.

The lack of awareness and other misconceptions about cervical cancers hinder the growth of the cervical cancer drugs market. A lot of cervical cancer-related deaths among women are due to late diagnosis of disease. The lack of awareness leads to avoidance about the disease; this ignorance causes delayed diagnosis and medication/treatment. According to, a study conducted at the Bowen University Teaching Hospital (BUTH), in Nigeria, about 318 women from the general outpatient clinic were interviewed to assess the level of awareness of cervical cancer. The level of awareness for cervical cancer was 22.6% and 17.9% for screening tests, with major sources of information being from health talks and hospital staffs.



In January 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb, an American biopharmaceutical company acquired Celgene for $74 billion. This acquisition will enable the Bristol-Myers Squibb to hold a strong position in oncology, immunology and inflammation and cardiovascular diseases drugs market. Celgene is an American biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases globally.

