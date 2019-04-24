Global $30 Billion Wireless Charging Market Forecasts to 2024 Featuring Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage, WiTricity Corporation, Powermat, Qualcomm Technologies, & TDK

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Charging Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wireless charging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.03% to reach US$30.164 billion by 2024, from US$7.897 billion in 2018.



Wireless charging market will grow owing to its rising popularity in the consumer electronics segment due to high integration with smartphones and wearable devices. In addition, the technological advancements in the wireless charging technology have led to its usage in various other appliances such as, automobiles, medical implants, toys, among others, which will result in an increase in the demand for wireless charging in the next 5 years.



The North American and European region will hold substantial shares in the market due to the early adoption of technology and high investment in electric automobile and healthcare industries. The Asia Pacific market will witness many growing occasions due to improvement in standards of living and the expanding consumer electronics market, especially smartphones, tablets and laptops.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation, WiTricity Corporation, Powermat, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., TDK Corporation, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Wireless Charging Market Market by Component

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Software

5.3. Services



6. Wireless Charging Market Market by Technology

6.1. Inductive Charging

6.2. Resonance Charging

6.3. Radio Charging



7. Wireless Charging Market Market by Application

7.1. Smartphones and Wearables

7.2. Laptops and Tablets

7.3. Medical Devices

7.4. Automotive

7.5. Home Appliances

7.6. Others



8. Wireless Charging Market Market by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.1.4. Others

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. United Kingdom

8.3.4. Spain

8.3.5. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. Israel

8.4.3. Others

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. South Korea

8.5.4. India

8.5.5. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

9.2. Recent Investment and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation

10.2. Witricity Corporation

10.3. Powermat

10.4. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

10.5. Tdk Corporation

10.6. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

10.7. Semtech

10.8. Ubeam

10.9. Powercast Corp.

10.10. Integrated Device Technology, Inc.



