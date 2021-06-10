Global $33 Billion Sports Nutrition (Drinks, Supplements, Food) Markets to 2028

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Nutrition Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Distribution Channel, By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports nutrition market size is expected to reach USD 33.03 billion by 2028



The rising awareness of the importance of diet and nutrition among athletes is driving the market growth. Athletes and fitness-savvy people strongly focus to fulfill their nutritional requirements along with their routine physical activities.

Target segments such as fitness enthusiasts, coaches, athletes, and trainers emphasize nutritional requirements to influence training and recovery to enhance their performance. U.S.-based Gatorade Sports Science Institute, in association with researchers and other collaborators, studies the impact of nutrition on training athletes and spread awareness regarding sports nutrition.



Moreover, the health and supplementing industry is continuously evolving itself through innovation and new product launches according to the taste and preferences of different strata of consumers in varied age groups. In line with this, companies are leveraging plant-based vegan nutritional products in the market.

For instance, in 2019, Israel based nutrition start-up InnovoPro Ltd introduced vegan chick-pea protein powder. Previously, in November 2017, Apres introduced vegan plant-based protein beverages to support their full body nutritional replenishment.



Market participants such as Glanbia Plc., SternLife, Optimum Nutrition, Hormel Foods Corporation, CytoSport, Inc., Clif Bar & Company, Stokely Van Comp, Inc., Max Nutrition, and MusclePharm. are some of the key players operating in the global market. Players in the marketplace are introducing new products and services to stay competitive in the intense market environment.



For instance, in December 2020, MYOS Corporation, a U.S.-based advanced nutrition company entered into an exclusive agreement with Science Biotech to distribute its Fortetropin product in Australian and New Zealand markets. The product is a nutritional product developed to accelerate muscle mass gains, recovery from injury, and improves mobility. According to the company's claim, Australia is the high-performing market for fitness products, as it is recognized as a sports-loving nation.



In July 2020, the Chelsea football club introduced its new sports nutrition service "Blue Fuel" to design personalized meal plans, to be controlled via a mobile app. It is a subscription-based service, which incorporates varied sports tested product range which includes protein powders, hydration sachets, gummies, and protein bars. It also addresses fitness aims for the players to improve their performance.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Sports Nutrition Market Insights

4.1. Sports Nutrition - Industry snapshot

4.2. Sports Nutrition Market Dynamics

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Sports Nutrition Market Industry trends



5. Sports Nutrition Market Assessment by Product

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.3. Sports Drink

5.4. Sports Supplements

5.5. Sports Foods



6. Global Sports Nutrition Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. E-Commerce

6.4. Brick-and-Mortar



7. Sports Nutrition Market Assessment by Geography

7.1. Key findings

7.2. Introduction



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

Glanbia Plc.

SternLife

Optimum Nutrition

Hormel Foods Corporation

CytoSport Inc.

Clif Bar & Company

& Company Stokely Van Comp Inc.

Max Nutrition

MusclePharm.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3i413

