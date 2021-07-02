Global $34.6 Billion Fiber Optic Components Markets, 2021-2027 - Growing Opportunities for Fiber Optics in Diverse Infrastructure Verticals Elevates Market Prospects
Global Fiber Optic Components Market to Reach US$34.6 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber Optic Components estimated at US$19.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Transmitters / Receivers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.6% CAGR to reach US$15.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Connectors segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.2% share of the global Fiber Optic Components market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 20.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Fiber Optic Components market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 20.3% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Amplifiers Segment Corners a 12.5% Share in 2020
In the global Amplifiers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Pandemic Exposes Weaknesses of Present Systems Totally Dependent on the Internet
- Pandemic Impact on the Communications Technology Industry
- An Introduction to Fiber Optics and Components
- Fiber Optic Components
- Product Segments: Fiber Optic Components
- Market Overview
- Developing Markets Drive Growth
- Development of Telecommunications Sector: Key to Market Growth
- Fiber Optic Connectors Power Telecom Infrastructure
- Growth in Fiber Optic Network Deployments: Critical Driving Force
- Recent Developments in Global Optical Fiber Cable Market
- Growing Number of Multimode or Specialized Fiber Uses
- Internet's Rising Contribution to Economy: Need for Optic Fiber Cable Networks
- Rising Demand for High Bandwidth Applications Bodes Well for Components Market
- Increasing Penetration of Internet Bolsters Fiber Optic Components Market
- Growth in Internet Video to Trigger Use of Deployment of Optical Fiber Cable Systems
- Competitive Landscape
- Vertical Integration: A Key Competitive Advantage
- Horizontal Integration: Another Key Weapon in Competitive Arsenal
- Deregulation and Privatization of Telecom Sector Drives Fiber Optic Industry
- Improving Quality of Fiber Optic Products: A Strategy to Withstand Competition
- Reducing Installation Cost of Fiber Optic Networks
- Utilities in Telecom Sector - Implications for the Fiber Optics Market
- Fiber Optic Component Manufacturing: A Fragmented Marketplace
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Widening Use Case of Fiber Optic Cables Triggers Robust Uptake of Fiber Optic Components
- New Initiatives & New Uses to Widen the Addressable Market
- Innovations & Advancements: Key to Market Growth
- Growing Adoption of Data Intensive Internet Applications Creates the Need for Fiber Optics
- Government Funding & Active Involvement of Private Players Ramp Up the Fiber Optics Market
- Sustained Opportunities for Fiber Optic Connectors
- Surging Demand for Fiber Optic Amplifiers Augurs Well
- Fiber Optic Collimator Lens Assemblies Market in Growth Mode
- Optical Isolators Market: An Insight
- Fiber Optic Circulators Market: Dominated by 3-Port Circulators
- Fiber Optic Fusion Splicer Market: Growth Driven by Asia-Pacific
- Rising Demand for Fiber Optic Patch Cords Market
- Fiber Optic Sensors Continue to Make Big Gains
- Increasing Acceptance of Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Sensors
- Fiber Optic Sensing Offers an Ideal Technology for Permanent Reservoir Monitoring
- Growing Opportunities for Fiber Optics in Diverse Infrastructure Verticals Elevates Market Prospects
- Healthcare Sector Evolves into a High-Growth Market for Fiber Optic Components
- Key Areas for Optical Fiber Technology in Medical Sector
- Military Applications: Niche End-Use Segment
- Fiber Optics to Witness Growth in Avionics Sector
- Undersea Applications Enhance Market Prospects
- Rising Spending on Small Cell Backhaul Infrastructure Augurs Well
- Rise in Data Storage Networks Sparks Up Demand for Fiber Optic Components
- Advanced Fiber Optics and Use in Next Generation Networks
- Free-Space Optics: An Alternative to Fiber Optic Cables
- Strong Growth on the Cards for Passive Optical Components
- Harsh Environment Fiber Optic Components Make a Cut
- Two Way Communications: Uncertain Future Clouds Potential Opportunities
- Issues Related to Piracy of Cable Programming Sent Over Fiber-Optic Cables
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hrukd4
