Global $35.42 Bn Poly-Vinyl Chloride Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F - Pipes & Fittings, Film & Sheets, Wire & Cables, Bottles, Profiles, Hoses & Tubing

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global poly-vinyl chloride market is expected to grow from $24.39 billion in 2020 to $29.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The market is expected to reach $35.42 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.



Major players in the Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC) market are Westlake Chemical Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ineos Group Ltd, LG Chem, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Occidental Chemical Corporation, China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), Mexichem SAB de CV, Axiall Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. and BASF SE.



The Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC) market consists of sales of PVC material and related services used in the building and construction, health care, electronics, automobile and other sectors, in products ranging from piping and siding, blood bags and tubing, to wire and cable insulation, windshield system components. Polyvinyl chloride is a white synthetic organic compound available in powder form or granules with high density and high impact strength. It is produced in two forms, first as a rigid and second as a flexible plastic. PVC is commonly used in construction as insulation on electrical wires. It is also blow-molded into clear, transparent bottles



Increased demand from industries such as construction, health care, packaging contributed to the growth of the PVC market. The growing need for PVC is expected to drive the market. PVC being light weighted and strong is heavily used in construction industry in the form of pipes, windows, flooring, and roofing.

In March 2019, it was reported that spending on federal government construction projects, in the US, increased by 4.2% which is expected to positively impact the PVC market. The growth of end-user industries, including construction, health care, packaging, boosts the demand for PVC increasing the growth of the PVC market.



Environmental impacts of using PVC challenges the growth of the PVC market. Emission of toxic fumes emitted during the manufacturing, use, and disposal of PVC raises environmental concerns. The manufacturing of PVC consumes high amount of chlorine gas due to which large amount of hazardous gases as by products are emitted during the whole PVC lifecycle. PVC resists natural degradation. It stays in the environment for long contributing towards global pollution.

Owing to the harmful effects of PVC on the environment, PVC packaging has been banned or restricted in a number of countries around the world, such as Canada, Spain, South Korea and the Czech Republic. Some U.S. cities such as Rahway, NJ and Glen Cove, NY have prohibited the use of PVC in food packaging or utensils. The ill-effects of PVC restraints the growth of the Poly-Vinyl Chloride market.



The poly-vinyl chloride market covered in this report is segmented by product type into rigid PVC, flexible pvc, low-smoke PVC, chlorinated PVC. It is also segmented by end use industry into building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, packaging, footwear, healthcare, others and by application into pipes & fittings, film & sheets, wire & cables, bottles, profiles, hoses & tubing, others.



The poly-vinyl chloride manufacturing companies are increasingly implementing the new "molecular orientation" technology to improve the physical and mechanical properties of the PVC produced. Molecular orientation is a manufacturing method that increases flexibility and resistivity of PVC from fatigue and impact.

Molecular technology aligns the randomly arranged molecules in a normal PVC under certain conditions of pressure, temperature and speed, in the same direction. The new alignment improves the strength, ductility of the PVC pipes creating new PVC-O pipes. For instance, Molecor, uses molecular orientation to produce TOM PVC-O pipes. These pipes are resistant to low temperatures with high resistance to cracks or impacts.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market Characteristics



3. Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Poly-Vinyl Chloride



5. Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Poly-Vinyl Chloride Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Poly-Vinyl Chloride Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Rigid PVC

Flexible PVC

Low-smoke PVC

Chlorinated PVC

6.2. Global Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market, Segmentation by End Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Footwear

Healthcare

Others

6.3. Global Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Pipes & Fittings

Film & Sheets

Wire & Cables

Bottles

Profiles, Hoses & Tubing

Others

7. Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co

INEOS Group Ltd, LG

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Occidental Chemical Corporation

Mexichem SAB de CV

Axiall Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/707g6p

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

