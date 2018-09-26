Global $36.45 Bn Disc Brake Systems Market Analysis & Forecasts to 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Disc Brake Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The disc brake systems market was valued at US$ 36.45 Bn in 2017 and expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

One of the most prominent factors aiding the disc brake systems market growth is increasing motor vehicle production worldwide. The demand for disc brake systems is directly correlated to the global motor vehicle production. In 2016, the global motor vehicle production witnessed a growth of 4.5% over 2015.

Moreover, this growth is further expected to continue in the coming years and reach 114 million units by 2024. Countries such as China and India are expected to contribute significantly towards this growth as a result of increasing net disposable income of the people. Another prominent factor aiding the disc brake systems market growth is rising safety regulations pertaining to vehicle stopping distance requirement. These factor expected to create positive demand for disc brakes in the years to come.

Asia Pacific expected to remain one of the most important markets for investment in coming years. The most important factor supporting the aforementioned sentence being, increasing demand for motor vehicles in countries/region such as India, China and South East Asia. With rising net disposable income, the people in these countries are in a better position to invest in cars. This factor is creating favorable growth opportunities for the disc brake systems market to flourish in the region.

The disc brake systems market is characterized by the presence of both international and domestic brands. The market is highly competitive and some of the most important aspects on which these manufacturers compete against each other includes product availability, quality, performance and warranty among others.

Rising safety requirements has boosted the overall demand for disc brake systems. Strengthening of sales and distribution network is one of the most common strategies adopted by disc brake system manufacturers. Often these manufacturers enter into partnerships with local distributors and service centers in order to improve their presence and overall sales.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Disc Brake Systems Market

2.2 Global Disc Brake Systems Market, By Type, 2017

2.3 Global Disc Brake Systems Market, By Material Type, 2017

2.4 Global Disc Brake Systems Market, By Vehicle Type, 2017

2.5 Global Disc Brake Systems Market, By End-market, 2017

2.6 Global Disc Brake Systems Market, By Geography, 2017



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Global Disc Brake Systems Market Value, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Bn)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Restraints

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, By Geography

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Disc Brake Systems Market Analysis, By Type, 2016 - 2026

4.1 Market Analysis

4.2 Piston Type

4.3 Floating Caliper Type



Chapter 5 Global Disc Brake Systems Market Analysis, By Material Type, 2016 - 2026

5.1 Market Analysis

5.2 Aluminum

5.3 Cast Iron

5.4 Stainless Steel



Chapter 6 Global Disc Brake Systems Market Analysis, By Vehicle Type, 2016 - 2026

6.1 Market Analysis

6.2 Passenger Vehicles

6.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

6.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)



Chapter 7 Global Disc Brake Systems Market Analysis, By End-market, 2016 - 2026

7.1 Market Analysis

7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

7.3 Aftermarket



Chapter 8 North America Disc Brake Systems Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 9 Europe Disc Brake Systems Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 10 Asia Pacific Disc Brake Systems Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 11 Rest of the World Disc Brake Systems Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Robert Bosch Gmbh

12.2 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd

12.3 Knott

12.4 Brembo S.p.A.

12.5 Knorr-Bremse

12.6 Haldex Group

12.7 ZF TRW

12.8 Nissin Kogyoa Co., Ltd

12.9 Mando Corporation

12.10 SWAG





