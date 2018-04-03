Global 360-degree Camera Market 2018-2022 with insta360, Ricoh & Samsung Electronics Dominating

DUBLIN, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global 360-degree Camera Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 360-degree camera market will grow steadily at a CAGR of more than 23% by 2022.
The Americas accounted for the maximum shares of the 360 degree view camera market during 2017. Our analysts have predicted that the Americas will witness steady growth in the next five years. The growth of this region can be attributed to the fact that the US was the major revenue-contributing country though it is dependent on the growth of the VR market.
The filmmaking segment accounted for the major share of the 360 degree view camera market during 2017. During the forecast period, this segment will continue to grow steadily. The demand for the 360-degree camera is increasing in the filmmaking sector as it is extensively used for making short movies and advertisements.
Key questions answered in the report include
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?
- What are the key factors driving the global 360-degree camera market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global 360-degree camera market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in the global 360-degree camera market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global 360-degree camera market?
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global 360-degree camera market?
Segmentation by application and analysis of the 360-degree camera market
- Filmmaking
- Events
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Film making - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Events - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Professional - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Consumer - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of virtual theme parks
- 360-degree cameras with smartphone integration
- Emerging applications of 360-degree cameras
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- insta360
- Ricoh
- Samsung Electronics
- Other Prominent vendors
PART 17: APPENDIX
Companies Mentioned
- insta360
- Ricoh
- Samsung Electronics
