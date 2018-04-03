Global 360-degree Camera Market 2018-2022 with insta360, Ricoh & Samsung Electronics Dominating

The 360-degree camera market will grow steadily at a CAGR of more than 23% by 2022.

The Americas accounted for the maximum shares of the 360 degree view camera market during 2017. Our analysts have predicted that the Americas will witness steady growth in the next five years. The growth of this region can be attributed to the fact that the US was the major revenue-contributing country though it is dependent on the growth of the VR market.

The filmmaking segment accounted for the major share of the 360 degree view camera market during 2017. During the forecast period, this segment will continue to grow steadily. The demand for the 360-degree camera is increasing in the filmmaking sector as it is extensively used for making short movies and advertisements.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global 360-degree camera market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global 360-degree camera market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global 360-degree camera market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global 360-degree camera market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global 360-degree camera market?

Segmentation by application and analysis of the 360-degree camera market

Filmmaking

Events



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Film making - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Events - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Professional - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Consumer - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Development of virtual theme parks

360-degree cameras with smartphone integration

Emerging applications of 360-degree cameras

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

insta360

Ricoh

Samsung Electronics

Other Prominent vendors

PART 17: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j3tsl4/global_360degree?w=5





