Global $367.6 Billion Corporate Training Market Analysis, Opportunities and Forecasts, 2017-2018 & 2019-2024
Dec 09, 2019, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Corporate Training Market - Analysis By Product, By Application, By Learning Method, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Corporate Training Market was valued at USD 367.6 billion during the year 2018
Global Corporate Training market is expected to grow due to a number of factors including rapid urbanization in emerging economies, potential of digital platforms and AI, growing diversity in learning requirements at the workplace. In addition, ever growing urban and working population and focus of companies on enhancing the skills of employees fuelling the corporate training market.
Global Corporate Training Market is primarily driven by growing urbanization and increasing disparity of skills and jobs, innovations in cloud computing, mobile technology, online video, and social media coupled with the ever-rising working population is diverting the companies towards the use of corporate training products.
Among the regions, North American region holds the largest market of Corporate Training and is estimated that it will continue to dominate the market share in forecast period. However, North America may lose its market share to APAC region which is likely to witness the highest growth rate among the regions.
Scope of the Report
Global Corporate Training Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- By Product: Technical, Non-Technical
- By Application: Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise
- By Learning Method: Blended Learning, Offline Learning, Online Learning
Regional Corporate Training Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- By Product: Technical, Non-Technical
- By Application: Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise
- By Learning Method: Blended Learning, Offline Learning, Online Learning
Country Analysis - U.S. Canada, U.K., Germany, China (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- By Product: Technical, Non-Technical
- By Application: Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise
- By Learning Method: Blended Learning, Offline Learning, Online Learning
Other Report Highlights
- Competitive Landscape
- Leading Companies
- Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints.
- Market Trends
- SWOT Analysis.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Ever rising number of Corporate Organization
- Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules
Market Restraints
- Budgetary concerns
- Unfavorable conditions in industry or the global economy
Market Trends
- Gamification
- Expansion of Non-Dairy Market
Company Profiles
- Pluralsight Inc.
- Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
- GP Strategies Corporation
- NIIT Ltd.
- City & Guild Group.
