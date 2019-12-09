Global $367.6 Billion Corporate Training Market Analysis, Opportunities and Forecasts, 2017-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Corporate Training Market - Analysis By Product, By Application, By Learning Method, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Corporate Training Market was valued at USD 367.6 billion during the year 2018



Global Corporate Training market is expected to grow due to a number of factors including rapid urbanization in emerging economies, potential of digital platforms and AI, growing diversity in learning requirements at the workplace. In addition, ever growing urban and working population and focus of companies on enhancing the skills of employees fuelling the corporate training market.



Global Corporate Training Market is primarily driven by growing urbanization and increasing disparity of skills and jobs, innovations in cloud computing, mobile technology, online video, and social media coupled with the ever-rising working population is diverting the companies towards the use of corporate training products.



Among the regions, North American region holds the largest market of Corporate Training and is estimated that it will continue to dominate the market share in forecast period. However, North America may lose its market share to APAC region which is likely to witness the highest growth rate among the regions.



Scope of the Report



Global Corporate Training Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

By Product: Technical, Non-Technical

By Application: Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

By Learning Method: Blended Learning, Offline Learning, Online Learning

Regional Corporate Training Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

By Product: Technical, Non-Technical

By Application: Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

By Learning Method: Blended Learning, Offline Learning, Online Learning

Country Analysis - U.S. Canada, U.K., Germany, China (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

By Product: Technical, Non-Technical

By Application: Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

By Learning Method: Blended Learning, Offline Learning, Online Learning

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis.

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Ever rising number of Corporate Organization

Emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules

Market Restraints

Budgetary concerns

Unfavorable conditions in industry or the global economy

Market Trends

Gamification

Expansion of Non-Dairy Market

Company Profiles



Pluralsight Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

GP Strategies Corporation

NIIT Ltd.

City & Guild Group.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1pcnep

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

