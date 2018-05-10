Global $37.47 Bn Injectable Drug Delivery Market 2018-2025: Key Players are Antares, Becton Dickinson and Co, Baxter, Elcam Medical, Eli-Lilly, Sanofi, Gerresheimer, PharmaJet, Injex, and Schott

The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global injectable drug delivery market?

How did the needle less technology evolve, and what is its scope in the future?

What were the market shares of the leading segments, and sub-segments of the global injectable drug delivery market in 2016 and what will be the value after 2025?

How will each segment of the global injectable drug delivery market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

What will be the growth rate of the pen injectors and autoinjector devices during the forecast period?

Which product segment is expected to register the highest CAGR for the injectable drug delivery market?

How will the homecare segment among the end users grow from 2018 to 2025?

Which geographical location will contribute to the highest sales of the injectable drug delivery devices during the forecast period?

The key players for the market are Antares Pharma, Becton Dickinson and Company, Baxter International AG, Elcam Medical, Eli-Lilly, Sanofi, Gerresheimer AG, PharmaJet, Injex Pharma, and Schott AG, among others.

The rise in the geriatric population along with the increased prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the demand for the injectable drug delivery devices and drive growth of the global market. The rise in the development and commercialization of biologics for various therapeutic indications is another reason for the increase in the demand for the injectable drug delivery systems. In order to overcome the limitations of needle-based injections, needle free technology for injections was developed.



The global injectable drug delivery device market can be segmented based on devices into needle free technology, auto-injectors & pen injectors. Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into intravenous, sub cutaneous, intraperitoneal, intramuscular and others.

Based on the end users, the market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, homecare, ambulatory centers and others. The market for the homebased care is expected to reach $13,042.6 million by 2025. Geographically, the largest contributor to the growth of the global injectable drug delivery market in 2016 was Europe due to the presence of supportive governmental regulations and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure apart from the increase in the prevalence of diseases. Europe was followed by North America in terms of revenue generation. The emerging markets of the RoW region are expected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to rising healthcare expenditure and increasing patient awareness.

The injectable drug delivery devices provide safe and efficient method of drug delivery along with the advantage of self-administration. The market is expected to grow in the future due to technological development, high demand in the developing nations, rising prevalence of autoimmune and chronic diseases.

The report provides in-depth SWOT analysis of different key players of the market, supported by extensive financial summary of each. The key players for the market are Antares Pharma, Becton Dickinson and Company, Baxter International AG, Elcam Medical, Eli-Lilly, Sanofi, Gerresheimer AG, PharmaJet, Injex Pharma, Schott AG, and among others.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1. Introduction

1.2. History of Injectable Drug Delivery Systems

1.3. Onset of Prefilled-Syringes

1.4. Introduction of Needle-Free Technology

1.5. Advantages of Prefilled Syringes Over Traditional Vial & Syringe System

1.6. Prefilled Syringes: Manufacturing and Packaging Challenges

1.7. Components of Prefilled Syringes

1.8. Benefits of Prefilled Syringes to the Pharmaceutical Companies

1.9. Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

1.10. Diabetes Prevalence in Different Countries (2017 Estimates)

1.11. Rising Prevalence of Diabetes and Use of Insulin Delivery Devices

2 Market Dynamics

3 Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Developments & Strategies

3.2. Recent Market Development Strategy Snapshot Analysis

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis

3.4.1. Market Share Analysis, Pen and Auto Injectors

3.4.2. Market Share Analysis, Prefilled

3.4.3. Market Share Analysis, Needle Free Injectors

3.5. Assumptions & Limitations for Analysis & Forecast of the Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market

4 Industry Insights

4.1. Patent Landscape

4.2. Legal Requirements and Regulations

4.3. Consortiums, Associations and Regulatory Bodies

5 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Device Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Needle Free Injectors (Gas-based, Spring-Based and Others)

5.2.1. Global Needle Free Injector Market, By Region

5.3. Auto-Injectors (Reusable & Disposable)

5.4. Pen Injectors (Reusable & Disposable)

5.4.1. Pen Injectors for Insulin

5.5. Prefilled Syringes

5.5.1. Global Prefilled Syringe Market, By Region

5.5.2. Glass Prefilled Syringes

5.5.3. Plastic Prefilled Syringes

5.5.4. Single Chamber Prefilled Syringes

5.5.4.1. Advantages of Hyaluronic Method of Single Chamber Prefilled Syringes Filling

5.5.5. Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes

5.5.5.1 Some of the Marketed Dual Chambered Prefilled Syringes

5.5.6. Conventional Prefilled Syringe

5.5.7. Some of the lyophilized drugs which are used in prefilled syringe format

5.5.8. Safety Prefilled Syringes

5.5.8.1. Marketed Prefilled Safety Syringes

5.5.9. Customized Prefilled Syringes

5.6. Wearable Injectors (Qualitative)

6 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By End User

6.1. Different Types of End User

6.1.1. Overview

6.1.2. Home Based

6.1.3. Hospital

6.1.4. Ambulatory Care

6.1.5. Clinics/Physician Offices

6.1.6 Others

6.2. Global Prefilled Syringes Market, by End Users

6.3. Global Needle Free Injector Market, by End Users

6.4. Global Auto-Injectors Market, by End Users

6.5. Global Pen Injection Market, by End Users

7 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Route Of Administration

7.1. Overview

7.2. Different Route of Administration (Intravenous, Subcutaneous, intramuscular and Others)

7.3. Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Route of Administration

8 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Region

9 Company Profiles

Alkermes Public Limited Company

Antares Pharma

Baxter International Inc

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Elcam Medical

Eli-Lilly And Company

Gerresheimer Ag

Injex Pharma Gmbh

Novo Nordisk

Novartis Ag

Pfizer, Inc

Pharmajet

Sanofi

Schott Ag

Terumo Corporation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Vetter Pharma-Fertigung Gmbh & Co Kg

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc

Ypsomed Holding Ag

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gj44jq/global_37_47_bn?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-37-47-bn-injectable-drug-delivery-market-2018-2025-key-players-are-antares-becton-dickinson-and-co-baxter-elcam-medical-eli-lilly-sanofi-gerresheimer-pharmajet-injex-and-schott-300646333.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

