Global $37.8 Billion Smart Speaker Market to 2026 with Google Assistant Dominating

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Speaker Market & Volume, Global Forecast By Platform, Countries, Regions, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Speakers Market is expected to reach US$37.8 Billion by 2026, from US$ 15.6 Billion in 2020.

Smart speakers are wireless speakers enabled by Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or other wireless protocols and powered artificial intelligence.

It is the most advanced technological revolution governing the global technology industry. It also operates other functions, such as obtaining weather data, recent news, listing day to day activities, and blending with the smart home devices. The smart speaker's multiple features provide an edge to the smart speaker market over other substitute technological products and services.

Also, the formation of the 5G infrastructure is expected to drive smart speakers' growth globally. The delivery of quick and efficient acknowledgement by the smart speakers is possible with high-speed internet since this wireless standard is anticipated to render explosive data transfer speed up to 10 GBPS. As per this report, Global Smart Speaker Industry will grow with a double-digit CAGR of 15.89% from 2020-2026.



Global Smart Speaker Market Segment Analysis:



Google Assistant smart speakers are expected to dominate during the forecast period. It is growing because of its comparatively low cost and compatibility with smart devices and apps, such as smart switches, garage doors, sprinklers, locks, and security cameras. Also, it is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of devices in smart homes.



Global Smart Speaker Market Regional Insights:



North America is currently driving the smart speaker market and is apprehended to be in the leading place in the coming years due to smart speakers' high performance. The diffusion of smart speakers is more in this region due to the occupancy of early adopters.

However, the smart speakers' industry also faces some significant challenges, especially for appearing players in the smart speaker market: the localization and Privacy and Security Concerns.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Smart Speaker

5.1 Market

5.2 Volume



6. Market Share - Smart Speaker Analysis

6.1 By Platform

6.2 By Country

6.3 By Regions



7. Volume Share - Smart Speaker Analysis

7.1 By Platform

7.2 By Country

7.3 By Regions



8. Platform - Smart Speaker Analysis

8.1 Amazon Alexa

8.1.1 Market

8.1.2 Volume

8.2 Google Assistant

8.2.1 Market

8.2.2 Volume

8.3 Apple Siri

8.3.1 Market

8.3.2 Volume

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market

8.4.2 Volume



9. Region - Smart Speaker Analysis

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia- Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 South America



10. Country - Smart Speaker Analysis

10.1 United States

10.2 United Kingdom

10.3 Germany

10.4 China

10.5 Canada

10.6 South Korea

10.7 Japan

10.8 Others



11. Mergers and Acquisitions



12. Company Analysis

12.1 Amazon

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Recent Development

12.1.3 Revenue

12.2 Apple

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 Recent Development

12.2.3 Revenue

12.3 Google

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Recent Development

12.3.3 Revenue

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 Recent Development

12.4.3 Revenue

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqkstw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

