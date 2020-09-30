Global $374.8 Billion Injection Molded Plastics Markets to 2027
Sep 30, 2020, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Injection Molded Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Raw Material (Polypropylene, ABS, HDPE, Polystyrene), by Application (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics, Medical), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global injection molded plastics market size is anticipated to reach USD 374.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.0%, over the forecast period
Injection Molded Plastics Market Report Highlights
- Demand for packaging is likely to rise owing to the improving economic conditions of countries such as India, Brazil, Mexico, and Russia
- In terms of revenue, demand for injection molding from the packaging industry in the Asia Pacific will reach USD 49.1 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027
- Growth of electronics industry coupled with the cost-effectiveness of electrical appliances is projected to remain a key driving factor for the next eight years
- Demand from the medical sector in North America is anticipated to expand at an estimated CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027
- Packaging was the prominent application segment in France and is expected to augment at a revenue-based CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period
- Production in the Middle East and Africa is driven by rising product demand from the Asia Pacific and European countries.
Growing demand from key applications including automotive, packaging, and construction particularly in countries including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS), is likely to drive the market. The high-growth regions such as the Middle East and the Asia Pacific have witnessed a surge in capacity addition over the last few years.
The increasing presence of plastic injection molding companies in China on account of low manufacturing costs and ample availability of skilled labor is anticipated to benefit the regional market. Major foreign companies are increasing their production capabilities in the region, owing to the growing demand for plastic products. Government support in the form of tax benefits and financial incentives in China and India to increase the FDI flow has helped develop the market for plastics in these countries.
In packaging application, High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) is extensively used in thin wall injection molding. Growing packaging demand from food, bin liners, and thing gauge bags is anticipated to drive its growth over the forecast period. Rising penetration of injection-molded HDPE in shipping containers, industrial pails, and houseware applications is anticipated to further drive its demand over the forecast period.
The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the revenue generation of the companies operating in the market owing to the halt or slowdown in the production facilities. Thus, the companies are focusing on stepping up of their resources and production capabilities to help in the fight against the pandemic. For instance, G&C products, a U.S. based plastic injection mold making company that produces plastic products for fishing and medical industry, started the production of personal protective equipment such as face shields and face masks.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Injection Molded Plastics Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1 Market segmentation and scope
3.2 Market lineage outlook
3.2.1 Global Plastics Market
3.2.2 Injection Molded Plastics Market
3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.4 Global injection molded plastics industry value chain analysis
3.4.1 Raw Material Trends
3.4.1.1 Polypropylene (PP)
3.4.1.2 Polystyrene (PS)
3.4.1.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
3.4.2 Sales Channel Analysis
3.4.3 Vendor Selection Criterion
3.4.4 Profitability Levels By The Molding Machining Capability
3.5 Technology trends
3.5.1 Dual-Shot Injection Molding
3.5.2 WIT
3.5.3 GIT
3.6 Regulatory scenario
3.7 Injection molded plastics market dynamics
3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.7.1.1 Increasing penetration in automotive applications
3.7.1.2 Growing construction spending in emerging markets
3.7.1.3 Positive outlook on global packaging industry
3.7.2 Market Restraints
3.7.2.1 Growing environmental concerns
3.8 Key Opportunities prioritized
3.9 Injection molded plastics market - Porter's analysis
3.10 Injection molded plastics market - PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Injection Molded Plastics Market: Raw Material Estimates & Analysis
4.1 Injection molded plastics market: Raw material movement analysis
4.2 Polypropylene
4.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
4.4 High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
4.5 Polystyrene
4.6 Others
Chapter 5 Injection Molded Plastics Market: Application Estimates & Analysis
5.1 Injection molded plastics market: Application movement analysis
5.2 Packaging
5.3 Consumables & Electronics
5.4 Automotive & Transportation
5.5 Building & Construction
5.6 Medical
5.7 Others
Chapter 6 Injection Molded Plastics Market: Region Estimates & Analysis
6.1 Regional Market Snapshot
6.2 Injection Molded Plastics Market: Region Movement Analysis
6.3 North America
6.4 Europe
6.5 Asia Pacific
6.6 Central & South America
6.7 Middle East & Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Vendor Landscape
7.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers
7.2 Injection molded plastics manufacturers and suppliers
7.3 Competitive environment
7.4 Strategy framework
7.4.1 Sourcing Strategy
7.4.2 Product Positioning
7.4.3 Operational Strategies
7.4.4 Expansion Strategies
7.4.5 New Market Entry Analysis
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- BASF SE
- DuPont
- Dow Inc.
- Huntsman Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Company
- INEOS Group
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
- SABIC
- Magna International, Inc.
- International Automotive Components (IAC) Group
- Berry Global, Inc.
- Master Molded Products Corporation
- HTI Plastics Inc.
- Rutland Plastics
- AptarGroup, Inc.
- Lacks Enterprises, Inc.
- The Rodon Group
- HePPner Molds
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12yq0j
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets