Global $390 Billion Merchant Embedded Computing (MEC) Market 2017-2022 by Communications, Industrial, Medical, Aerospace/Military, Other Applications

The "The Worldwide Merchant Embedded Computing Market 2018 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Worldwide Merchant Embedded Computing Market - 2018 Edition report analyzes the performance of the standards-based and non-standards-based industry from 2015 - 2022.
Although there are several hundred companies in the standards-based MEC market, most are fairly small in revenue and highly specialized, focusing on specific application segments with unique product requirements. However, the report also examines the world's leading contract manufacturers that participate in the non-standards-based product assemblies in the same market segments.
The overall MEC market is quite large and is estimated to be $390 billion in size worldwide
But this includes the non-standards-based product assemblies in the communications, industrial, medical, aerospace/military and Other market categories. The standards-based MEC market is more focused and is estimated to be approximately $10.5 billion in size worldwide. The product assemblies in this specific market involve quite complex and often low volume designs, and the report endeavors to analyze exactly what product application groups are the most attractive and the fastest growing.
The total MEC industry is estimated to be growing at 6.9% CAGR from 2017-2022
Vertical market segments such as the Communications sector, are growing faster as the new G5 technology standards are implemented that will impact cellular infrastructure, enterprise networks, telephony enterprise and class carrier equipment. In addition, advanced medical products in the imaging, diagnostics and surgical sectors are showing great promise over the next few years.
The Industrial market segment also holds strong potential for the process control industries (oil & gas, mining, agriculture, paper/pulp, and textiles) as the Industrial Internet of Things begins to impact manufacturing and engage Big Data solutions for increased productivity and output. Related industries like robotics will require high-performance designs that utilize advanced artificial intelligence and virtual reality solutions. Clean energy is also examined for optimizing efficiency in solar, wind and tidal technical solutions.
The aerospace/military industries appear to be on the increase if we can trust the proposed new Trump and Chinese budgets spending. Most of this is focused on advanced weaponry, integrated flight navigation, surveillance and even emerging space and science technologies that are expected to have profound changes over the forecast period. Even commercial aviation is expected to benefit from advanced in-flight entertainment systems for long-haul international transportation.
Finally, there now exists many evolving application-specific solutions in the security/surveillance, point-of-sale/ATM/kiosk hardware that are emerging to automate our life-styles that the report classifies as Other MEC applications and happen to be showing great promise. In addition to quantifying the MEC market for both standards-based and non-standards-base electronic assemblies, we list nearly 170 of the top suppliers (81 of the non-standards-based contract manufactures and 88 of the pure-play standards-based companies). Overall, this report will provide the best and most detailed snapshot available of the worldwide merchant embedded computing market.
Report Highlights:
Technical Trends:
- PCI
- Advanced TCA
- Advanced MC
- COM Express
- VMEbus
- Compact PCI
- PC/104
- Micro TCA
- PMC
- OCP
Market Trends:
- Total Available Market
- Competitive Strategies
- Corporate Relations
Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2015-2022
- MEC Market
- Total Available MEC Market
- By Segment (Communications, Industrial, Medical, Aerospace/Military, Other Applications)
- Company Profiles (88)
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Technical Trends and Standards
Chapter 4: Economic Outlook and Worldwide Electronics Industry Forecasts, 2017-2022
- Global Economic Factors
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Total Available Market for Electronics Assembly
- Electronics Assembly Overview
- Communications Assembly (9 market segments)
- Computer Assembly (11 market segments)
- Consumer Assembly (12 market segments)
- Industrial Assembly (4 market segments)
- Medical Assembly (3 market segments)
- Automotive Assembly (4 market segments)
- Military/Aerospace Assembly (5 market segments)
- Competitive Strategies and Corporate Relations Standards Proliferation
Chapter 5: MEC Market Forecasts, 2017-2022
- Electronics Assembly - Total Available MEC Market (Communications, Industrial, Medical, Aero/Mil, Other)
- Standards-Based MEC by Revenue and Market (Communications, Industrial, Medical, Aero/Mil, Other)
- Communications MEC Assembly (Cellular Infrastructure, Enterprise Network, Enterprise Telephony, Carrier Class)
- Standards-Based Communications MEC Assembly (Cellular Infrastructure, Enterprise Network, Enterprise Telephony, Carrier Class)
- Industrial MEC Assembly (Process Control, Test & Measurement, Other Industrial, Clean Energy)
- Standards-Based Industrial MEC Assembly (Process Control, Test & Measurement, Other Industrial, Clean Energy)
- Medical MEC Assembly (Medical Diagnostics, Therapeutic, Monitoring & Surgical)
- Standards-Based Medical MEC Assembly (Medical Diagnostics, Therapeutic, Monitoring & Surgical)
- Aerospace/Military MEC Assembly (In-Flight Entertainment, Flight Navigation, Weapons, C4, Other Military, Other Transportation)
- Standards-Based Aerospace/Military MEC Assembly (In-Flight Entertainment, Flight Navigation, Weapons, C4, Other Military, Other Transportation)
- All Other MEC Assembly (Automotive, Security/Surveillance, Point-of-Sale/Kiosk, Other Embedded)
- All Other Standards-Based MEC Assembly (Automotive, Security/Surveillance, Point-of-Sale/Kiosk, Other Embedded)
Chapter 6: MEC Competitive Ranking
- Standards-Based MEC Suppliers (88 Suppliers)
- Non-Standards-Based MEC Suppliers (81 Suppliers)
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6jgzpk/global_390?w=5
