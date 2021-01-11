Global 3D and 4D Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2025 by Solution Type, End-use Application, Vertical and Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D and 4D Technology Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Solution Type (3D Output Devices, 3D and 4D Input Devices), End-use Application (3D and 4D Gaming), Vertical (Entertainment, Consumer Electronics), Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D and 4D technology market size is projected to reach USD 465.0 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 221.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2020 to 2025. Intensifying demand for 3D technology-based devices in consumer electronics is among the factors driving the growth of the 3D and 4D technology market.



The 3D and 4D imaging solutions segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing consumption of 3D and 4D imaging solutions in various consumer electronics products, such as smartphones, cameras, and televisions, is expected to drive the growth of this market segment. In addition, a rise in demand for advanced smartphones, automobiles, and consumer electronics devices, is expected to increase the demand for 3D and 4D devices and solutions.



The 3D navigation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The popularity of 3D navigation systems in the military and defense and automotive sectors has been growing rapidly because of the familiarity of the people with the concept and benefits of the 3D navigation system. The experience offered by the 3D navigation system is way better than 2D navigation. It enables users to zoom, pan, and voice search the destination.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the 3D and 4D technology market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The report defines, describes, and forecasts the 3D and 4D technology market based on solution type, end-use application, vertical, and region. It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the 3D and 4D technology market. It also analyzes product & solution launches and solution updates, agreements, contracts, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships carried out by the key players to grow in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on 3D and 4D Technology Market



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in 3D and 4D Technology Market

4.2 3D and 4D Technology Market, by 3D and 4D Input Devices

4.3 3D and 4D Technology Market, by 3D Output Devices

4.4 3D and 4D Technology Market, by 3D and 4D Imaging Solution

4.5 3D and 4D Technology Market, by Region

4.6 3D and 4D Technology Market, by End-Use Application and Vertical



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis

5.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

5.5 3D and 4D Technology Ecosystem

5.6 Porter'S Five Forces Model

5.7 Case Study

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis, 2015-2020

5.12 Tariffs and Regulations Related to 3D and 4D Technology-Based Solutions

5.13 Adjacent Market



6 Transition from 3D to 4D Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Difference Between 3D and 4D Technologies

6.3 Various Deployment Mode in 3D Imaging

6.4 3D Sensor Connectivity

6.5 Scanning Techniques Used in 3D Scanners



7 3D and 4D Technology Market, by Solution Type



8 3D and 4D Technology Market, by End-Use Application



9 3D and 4D Technology Market, by Vertical



10 3D and 4D Technology Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.3 Five-Year Company Revenue Analysis

11.4 Market Share Analysis: 3D and 4D Technology Market, 2019

11.5 Market Evaluation Quadrant

11.6 Start-Up/ Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Matrix

11.7 Competitive Situations and Trends



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.1.2 GE Healthcare

12.1.3 Hexagon Ab

12.1.4 Autodesk Inc.

12.1.5 Sony Corporation

12.1.6 Dassault Systemes

12.1.7 Stratasys Ltd.

12.1.8 Faro Technologies, Inc.

12.1.9 3D Systems Corporation

12.1.10 Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Panasonic Corporation

12.2.2 Philips Group

12.2.3 Qualisys Ab

12.2.4 Barco

12.2.5 Google Inc.

12.2.6 Cognex Corporation

12.2.7 Lg Electronics

12.2.8 Basler Ag

12.2.9 Dreamworks Animation Skg, Inc

12.2.10 Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

12.3 Startup Player

12.3.1 Nansense Inc.

12.3.2 Rokoko Electronics

12.3.3 4D Sensor Inc.

12.3.4 Vayyar

12.3.5 Matterport, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sdzx2s



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

