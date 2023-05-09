Global 3D Bioprinting Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.5%

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Bioprinting Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Magnetic Levitation, Inkjet-based), By Application (Medical, Dental, Biosensors, Bioinks), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D bioprinting market size is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period.

Rising cases of COVID-19 and high prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the major factors contributing to the growth. During the outbreak of the pandemic, 3D printing has stepped up to become a vital technology to support improved healthcare and emergency response.



The COVID-19 epidemic is ever increasing since it was first identified in China in December 2019. Until January 12, 2021, more than 91.5 million cases of COVID-19 were reported globally, with more than 1, 956, 880 deaths, across the globe. This pandemic has fast-tracked the development of vaccine and drug testing.



In the meantime, various 3D bioprinting companies are focused on the R&D of artificial tissues. With the help of U-FAB and other bioprinting technologies, CLECELL company has created respiratory epithelium artificial tissue which will help to prevent infection and tissue injury through the use of the mucociliary elevator.



The pandemic not only affected the well-being of people, but also affected the economy, and various other healthcare infrastructures worldwide. It severely disrupted the medical devices and pharmaceutical supply chains across the world. In such critical situations, various 3D bioprinting companies have created a global movement to supply emergency medical equipment such as ventilators, and personal protection equipment (PPE), to healthcare workers.



North America held the highest share of about 30.9% in 2022. Increasing adoption of 3D bioprinting for the production of medical products is expected to be one of the major factors contributing to market growth in this region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness increased technological development in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors.



3D Bioprinting Market Report Highlights

The medical segment accounted for the largest share of 37.6% in 2022 due to the increasing investment made in R&D

The magnetic levitation segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period due to technological development, and increasing adoption of magnetic levitation techniques by various innovators

North America dominated the market in 2022 with a share of 30.9%. Growing government expenditure on the healthcare industry is one of the major factors driving the market in this region

