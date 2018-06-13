Global 3D Camera Market Expected to Reach $11,131 Million by 2024

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by North America. In 2017, China dominated the Asia-Pacific market and Germany led the overall market in Europe. However, in North America, the U.S. currently dominates the market.

Increasing demand of 3D content from entertainment industry and enhancement in 3D scanning technology, are fostering the market growth. Key camera developers are developing innovative cameras, enhanced by emerging 3D technology. High price and lack of awareness impedes the market.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

Based on type, the target-free camera is anticipated to dominate the global 3D camera market, in terms of revenue

The stereo vision technology dominated the global 3D camera market in year 2017.

Asia-Pacific held the majority of market share in 2017.

LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report include Nikon, Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, Faro Technologies, Fujifilm Corp, Go pro, Intel Corporation, LG electronics Corp, and Samsung Electronics Corp.

