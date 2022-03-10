Global 3D Cell Culture Global Markets, 2021-2028 - Growing Focus Towards the Development of Personalized Medicine & Regenerative Medicine

DUBLIN, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Cell Culture Global Market - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

3D cell culture is an artificial environment that allows biological cells to interact with the environment in a three-dimensional way, similar to cells "in vivo".

Cells in a 3D cell culture model are subjected to stimuli and environmental conditions similar to those encountered by the cells of a living organism. The close replication of real-world conditions in 3D cell culture models has made them increasingly becoming popular in variety of applications like tissue engineering, drug discovery, toxicity testing, disease modelling, cancer research, stem cell research and others.

The development of advanced scaffold based products (ready to use scaffold based plates, organ specific scaffolds etc), scaffold free products (portable bioreactor, organ on chip etc., and emerging high potential bioprinting technologies will further expands the 3D cell culture applications areas.



The 3D Cell culture global market is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The factors such as increasing funding towards the cell based research, increasing focus towards the application 3D cell culture models in in-vitro testing in drug discovery, toxicity testing due to advantages over 2D cell culture system are driving the 3D cell culture market.

Whereas, growing focus towards application of 3D cell culture in the personalized and regenerative medicine and advancement is 3D cell culture technologies such as advanced bioreactors (integrated bioreactor and hand handled bioreactor), magnetic bioprinting or levitation, organ specific scaffolds and integration of AI technologies will provide immense growth opportunities for the 3D cell culture market.

However, lack of skilled personnel, complications associated with establishment of 3D cell culture, ethical issues associated with 3D cell culture and stringent process control for handling 3D cell culture expected to hamper the market growth.



North America accounted for the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected to grow at a low teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

The factors increase in R&D expenditure, increasing government funding towards the cell based research, increasing drug discovery and development research and growing drug development pipelines, increasing interest towards the personalized medicine and regenerative medicine research and development of innovative 3D cell culture products by the companies for the application in research, drug discovery, and tissue engineering drivers the 3D cell culture market in the region.



Europe is expected to grow at a mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

The factors such as increase in biotech R&D expenditure, presence of major biotech parks, entrepreneurship hubs with the ideal condition for biotech companies, venture capital providers, increasing number biotech companies, government funding for biotech innovative start-ups and cancer research stem cell research, growing drug discovery research by increasing investment in pharmaceutical sector to develop New Product Development (NPD) pipeline, development of advanced 3D cell culture products, entering of new companies with innovative 3D cell culture products and increase in private funding for the development of innovative 3D cell culture products are propelling 3D cell culture market in the region.

Factors Influencing Market

Drivers and Opportunities

Use of 3D Cell Culture Models in Drug Discovery and Development as An Alternative to Animal Testing

Increasing Funding Towards the Cell-Based Research

Growing Focus Towards the Development of Personalized Medicine

Increasing Technological Advancements in 3D Cell Culture

Increasing Focus on Regenerative Medicine

Restraints and Threats

Lack of Skilled Personnel

Lack of Standardization and High Cost Associated With 3D Cell Culture

Ethical Challenges Associated With the 3D Cell Culture

Stringent Process Controls Needed for Handling 3D Cell Culture

Regulatory Affairs

United States

Europe

India

Japan

Supply Chain Analysis

Funding Scenario

Patent Analysis

Deal Analysis

Technological Advancements

Advancement in Bioreactor System

Artificial Intelligence in 3D Cell Culture

Magnetic Levitation or Magnetic Bioprinting

Panda System

Development of Patient Derived Organiods

Development of Organ Specific Scaffolds

Development of 3D Cell Culture Workstations

Ultrasonic Standing Wave Method

Impact of Covid-19 on 3D Cell Culture Market

Market Share Analysis by Major Players



Major Companies

3D Systems

Aspect Biosystems

Bico(Cellink)

Corning Incorporated

Greiner AG

Insphero AG

Lonza Group

Merck Kgaa

Mimetas

Reprocell, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Companies Mentioned

300 Microns GmbH

3D BioFibR Inc

3D Biotek, LLC

3D systems

3C-Labs

Abcam (BioVision, Inc.)

ABLE Corporation

Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, LLC

AIM Biotech PTE Ltd.

amsbio LLC

Aspect biosystems

Avanticell Science

Bellco Glass, Inc

BICO (Cellink)

BioIVT(Asterand Bioscience)

Biolamina AB

Bellbrook Labs

Bio-Techne Corporation

BISS TGT

Black Drop Biodrucker GmbH

Brinter

BRTI Life Sciences

Cell Applications, Inc.

Cell bio labs

Cellaria Inc

CellecBiotek AG

Cellendes GmbH

Cellevate AB

CELLnTEC Advanced Cell Systems AG

Celprogen

CelVivo IVS

CollPlant Biotechnologies

Corning Incorporated

Cyfuse Biomedical KK

CN Bio Innovations

EBERS Medical Technology SL

Ectica Technologies AG

Electrospinning Company

eNUVIO Inc

ESI Bio

faCellitate

FiberCell Systems Inc

Fluicell

Genlantis (Gene Therapy Systems, Inc.)

GeSiM GmbH

Gradientech AB

Greiner AG(Greiner Bio-One GmbH)

Guangzhou JET Bio-Filtration Co., Ltd.

HCS Pharma

ibidi GmbH

Insphero

Inventia Life Science

Jellagen

JSR Corporation (Organogenix Inc.)

Kugelmeiers Ag

Lena Biosciences, Inc.

Lonza Group

Manchester BIOGEL

Merck KGaA

Microtissues, Inc.

Mimetas B.V.

Nanofiber Solutions

Neuromics Inc

Nobel Biocare(Matricel GmbH)

Omni Life science

science Organovo Holdings, Inc

PepGel LLC

PerkinElmer

PHC Corporation

Pishon Biomedical

Prodizen

Promega Corporation

PromoCell GmbH

RealBio Holdings LLC

Regemat 3D S.L

Regenhu

Regenovo

Reprocell (Reinnervate Ltd)

Rigenerand

Rokit

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Synthecon, Inc

SUN bioscience

SynVivo LLC

Takara Bio Inc (Clontech)

The Well Bioscience Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

UPM Biomedicals

UpNano GmbH

Xpect INX

