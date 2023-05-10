Global 3D Cell Culture Market Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2030 - Cancer and Stem Cell Research Leads the Market

May 10, 2023, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Cell Culture: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global 3D Cell Culture Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for 3D Cell Culture estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Scaffold-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.8% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Scaffold-free segment is readjusted to a revised 13.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $444.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR
The 3D Cell Culture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$444.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$248.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.4% and 11.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.2% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.
Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- 3D Cell Culture Transforms Life Sciences Industry
- 3D Cell Culture: An Introduction
- 3D-Cell Culture Models
- Benefits of 3D Cell Culture
- Key 3D Cell Culture Formats
- 3D Cell Culture - Different Techniques
- Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Culture
- Polymeric Hard Scaffolds
- Biological Scaffolds
- Micropatterned Surface Microplates
- Non-Scaffold Based 3D Cell Culture
- Hanging Drop Microplates
- Spheroid Microplates with Ultra-Low Attachment (ULA) coating
- Microfluidic 3D Cell Culture
- Expanding Applications Fuel Growth in the Global 3D Cell Culture Market
- Developed Regions Lead the 3D Cell Culture Market, Asia-Pacific to Register Faster Growth
- Scaffold-based 3D Cell Culture Products Dominate the Market
- Cancer and Stem Cell Research Leads the Global Market
- Competitive Scenario
- Key Commercial 3D Cell Culture Devices
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives the Demand for 3D Cell Culture
- Increasing Demand for 3D Cell Culture in Drug Discovery
- Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine
- Organoids as Alternatives to Using Animals in Experiments
- Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine
- Microfluidic Chips Hold Potential in Addressing 3D Cell Culture Challenges
- Technological Advancements Promote 3D Cell Culture Market
- Researchers Use Lab-on-a-CD Technology to Generate Spheroid 3D Cell Cultures
- 3D Bioprinting Holds Potential to Revolutionize Organ Transplantation Space
- A Review of Research Efforts and Achievements of Companies and Universities
- 3D Tissue Culture: Growing Significance in Cancer Research
- Cells Grown in 3D Change Cell Proliferation and Morphology
- Cells Grown in 3D Demonstrate a More Pragmatic Drug Response
- Cells Grown in 3D Express Phenotypic Heterogeneity
- Cells Grown in 3D Alter Cell Behavior and Gene Expression
- Cells Grown in 3D Replicate the Tumor Microenvironment
- Other Advantages of 3D Tissue Culture Models
- New Dimension of Cell Culture: The Rise of Spheroid Culture Systems
- Challenges
- Progress in Scaffolds and Hydrogels Aids Creation of Organoids and Spheroids
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 38 Featured)
- 3D Biotek, LLC
- Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Corning Inc.
- Greiner Bio One International GmbH
- Hamilton Company
- InSphero AG
- Lonza Group AG
- Merck KGaA
- Mimetas B.V.
- Nanofiber Solutions
- REPROCELL USA Inc.
- Synthecon, Incorporated
- Tecan Trading AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8tbhg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article