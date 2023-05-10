Global 3D Cell Culture Market Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2030 - Cancer and Stem Cell Research Leads the Market

DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Cell Culture: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global 3D Cell Culture Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for 3D Cell Culture estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Scaffold-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.8% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Scaffold-free segment is readjusted to a revised 13.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $444.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR



The 3D Cell Culture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$444.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$248.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.4% and 11.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.2% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.

Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3D Cell Culture Transforms Life Sciences Industry

3D Cell Culture: An Introduction

3D-Cell Culture Models

Benefits of 3D Cell Culture

Key 3D Cell Culture Formats

3D Cell Culture - Different Techniques

Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Culture

Polymeric Hard Scaffolds

Biological Scaffolds

Micropatterned Surface Microplates

Non-Scaffold Based 3D Cell Culture

Hanging Drop Microplates

Spheroid Microplates with Ultra-Low Attachment (ULA) coating

Microfluidic 3D Cell Culture

Expanding Applications Fuel Growth in the Global 3D Cell Culture Market

Developed Regions Lead the 3D Cell Culture Market, Asia-Pacific to Register Faster Growth

to Register Faster Growth Scaffold-based 3D Cell Culture Products Dominate the Market

Cancer and Stem Cell Research Leads the Global Market

Competitive Scenario

Key Commercial 3D Cell Culture Devices

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives the Demand for 3D Cell Culture

Increasing Demand for 3D Cell Culture in Drug Discovery

Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine

Organoids as Alternatives to Using Animals in Experiments

Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine

Microfluidic Chips Hold Potential in Addressing 3D Cell Culture Challenges

Technological Advancements Promote 3D Cell Culture Market

Researchers Use Lab-on-a-CD Technology to Generate Spheroid 3D Cell Cultures

3D Bioprinting Holds Potential to Revolutionize Organ Transplantation Space

A Review of Research Efforts and Achievements of Companies and Universities

3D Tissue Culture: Growing Significance in Cancer Research

Cells Grown in 3D Change Cell Proliferation and Morphology

Cells Grown in 3D Demonstrate a More Pragmatic Drug Response

Cells Grown in 3D Express Phenotypic Heterogeneity

Cells Grown in 3D Alter Cell Behavior and Gene Expression

Cells Grown in 3D Replicate the Tumor Microenvironment

Other Advantages of 3D Tissue Culture Models

New Dimension of Cell Culture: The Rise of Spheroid Culture Systems

Challenges

Progress in Scaffolds and Hydrogels Aids Creation of Organoids and Spheroids

