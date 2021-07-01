FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: April 2021 Executive Engagements: 2193 Companies: 38 - Players covered include 3D Biotek, LLC; Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.; Becton Dickinson and Company; Corning Inc.; Greiner Bio One International GmbH; Hamilton Company; InSphero AG; Lonza Group AG; Merck KGaA; Mimetas B.V.; Nanofiber Solutions; REPROCELL USA Inc.; Synthecon, Incorporated; Tecan Trading AG; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product (Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based, Magnetic & Bioprinted); Application (Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global 3D Cell Culture Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026

A 3D-Cell Culture is an artificial environment that allows biological cells to interact with the environment in a three-dimensional manner, similar to cells "in-vivo". Cells in a 3D-cell culture model are subject to similar stimuli and environmental conditions faced by cells in a living organism. The close replication of real-world conditions in 3D-cell culture models have made them increasingly popular in the life-sciences industry. 3D-cell cultures have a range of applications in tissue engineering, drug discovery, gene-expression, disease pathology and developmental biology among other fields. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D Cell Culture estimated at US$972.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period. Scaffold-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.9% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Scaffold-free segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

3D cell culture allows evolution of cells in an environment very similar to their natural environment. Culturing cell in three dimensions enables the cells to adopt a similar morphological characteristics and migration as found in in-vivo conditions. The recapitulation of the cell's natural morphology is vital as the cell's shape can have a direct impact on their biological activity. Moreover, accurate replication of the cell's migration modes is also important as they form the basis for many diseases, such as cancer. Placement of cells in a 3D configuration significantly enhances their level of interaction with their surroundings, allowing them to interact more strongly with the microenvironment as they would do in a tissue. This is extremely important as recent findings have proved that cell interactions with their microenvironment and extracellular matrix are vital for several cellular functionalities. In addition, the support system in 3D cell culture offers physical as well as biochemical anchorage, which can be altered for replicating in-vivo conditions. Moreover, the pore size or stiffness of the extracellular matrix can be modified for resembling the desired tissue. Further, 3D cell culture also facilitates the formation and evaluation of several complex multi-cellular structures, such as a microvasculature, organoids, or spheroids.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $399.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $142.6 Million by 2026

The 3D Cell Culture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$399.4 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$142.6 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 11.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.3% CAGR.

The market is expected to witness strong growth in the forthcoming years, driven by the growing adoption of 3D cell culture techniques for application in a wide range of areas, including tissue engineering, stem cell biology, clinical applications, cancer research, and drug discovery. Rise in the number of people affected by diseases, such as cancer, and growing use by hospitals, academic and research laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotech companies are the other factors driving growth. The market is witnessing increasing shift from standard 2D cell culture toward 3D cell culture as the latter offer a suitable model that can simulate in-vivo cell behaviors, morphology, physiology and organization. The use of scaffolds, representing micro-organized cell supports that aid cell differentiation and growth, facilitates users to assemble multi-layer 3D cells structures for studies. The global 3D cell culture market is gaining significantly from availability of required funding for various research projects.

Recent technological advancements have led to the launch of various advanced 3D cell culture tools and methods. Moreover, the market growth is being fuelled by increasing application of 3D cell culture in drug development and toxicology testing, increasing R&D spending by major market players, and growth in government and private investor funding initiatives for developing innovative tools to provide affordable and effective treatment for various critical diseases. In addition, rising research activities, benefits of 3D cell culture in replacing animals in research and pharmaceutical testing, and increasing demand for organ transplantation are further propelling the market growth. The superiority of 3D cell culture in offering greater stability as well as longer lifespan in comparison to 2D cell culture is another major factor driving the global market for 3D cell culture. While stem cell research is anticipated to be a popular application, factors like growing focus on regenerative medicine, rising incident of oncological diseases and increasing adoption of 3D cell cultures in the pharmaceutical industry are expected to drive the market growth. The 3D cell culture market is poised to be positively influenced by rising demand for organ transplantation, while scaffold-free products are likely to register the fastest growth rate. The market is slated to also gain from increasing use of 3D cell cultures in research institutes and laboratories.

Microfluidics-based Segment to Reach $393.2 Million by 2026

In the global Microfluidics-based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$139.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$377.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$35 Million by the year 2026. More



