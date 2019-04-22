NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global 3D Concrete Printing Market By Product Type (Walls, Floors & Roofs, Panels & Lintels and Staircases), By Concrete Type (Ready-Mix Concrete, High-Density Concrete, Precast and Shotcrete), By Technique, By Software, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024



Global 3D concrete printing market is projected to grow from $ 30.56 million in 2018 to $ 57.89 million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for complex structures at affordable rates and rising number of construction projects. 3D concrete printing offers a quick and cost-efficient way of building homes. Large-scale, cement-based 3D printing disposes the need for conventional molding by precisely placing, or solidifying, specific volumes of material in sequential layers by a computer-controlled positioning process. This 3D printing approach includes three general stages: data preparation, concrete preparation and component printing.

3D concrete printing helps in developing complex building geometries, providing better safety and more precision, and generating less waste, resulting in the construction of complex building structures at an affordable rate. Moreover, rapid urbanization and industrialization with impending applications of 3D concrete printing technology in other sectors such as defense is expected to fuel market growth in the near future. The lack of awareness about automation techniques in the construction industry is a major challenge hindering growth of global 3D concrete printing market.

In terms of technique, global 3D concrete printing market has been categorized into extrusion-based and power-based.Of these techniques, extrusion-based segment accounted for majority of the global market for 3D concrete printing market in 2018 and is anticipated to register a healthy growth rate during the forecast period, backed by its capability to produce large-scale building components with complex geometrical structures.



Moreover, extrusion-based technique majorly uses conventional construction materials, owing to which it is one of the most commonly used 3D concrete printing technique for building and infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is a prominent market for global 3D concrete printing market players.The growth of the Asia Pacific market for 3D concrete printing can be majorly attributed to rapid industrialization in the region's construction industry.



China and India are the leading countries that are primarily engaged in the development of innovative manufacturing goods across Asia Pacific Region.

Major companies are making huge investments to develop machines that can construct buildings on a large scale.The demand for such printers will rise in the future due to rapid industrialization and urbanization.



Some of the leading players in global 3D concrete printing market are Acciona S.A., Skanska AB, LafargeHolcim Ltd, Sika AG and HeidelbergCement AG.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the size of global 3D concrete printing market.

• To classify and forecast global 3D concrete printing market based on product type, concrete type, technique, software, end user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global 3D concrete printing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global 3D concrete printing market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global 3D concrete printing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in global 3D concrete printing market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated global 3D concrete printing market size using a top down approach, where data for various applications across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years was made. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Concrete printing manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• Industry associations and experts

• Market research organizations and consulting companies

• Research institutes

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global 3D concrete printing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Product Type:

o Walls

o Floors & Roofs

o Panels & Lintels

o Staircases

• Market, by Concrete Type:

o Ready-Mix Concrete

o High-Density Concrete

o Precast

o Shotcrete

• Market, by Technique:

o Extrusion-based

o Power-based

• Market, by Software:

o Inspection Software

o Design Software

o Printing Software

• Market, by End User:

o Residential

o Commercial

o Infrastructural

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Russia

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Qatar



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global 3D concrete printing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



