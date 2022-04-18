Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 2152

Companies: 63 - Players covered include The Coretec Group Inc.; CSOT; Dimenco B.V. ; Innolux Corporation; LG Display Co., Ltd.; Nikon Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; Sharp Corporation; Sony Corporation; Toshiba Corporation; ViewSonic Corporation, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Application (TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile computing devices, Projectors, HMD, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Global 3D Displays Market to Reach $17.1 Billion by 2026

3D display or stereo display conveys three-dimensional visualization that produces an effect of depth perception to the viewer. 3D display serves to enhance the viewing experience of 3D content by presenting sharp and high quality images. The use of special 3D glasses improves the depth experience of content. The three main types of 3D display technologies include volumetric display, stereoscopic display, and head mount display. Holography and multi-view displays are the other latest technologies. The emerging technology finds application in various fields like consumer electronics, gaming, photography, video, advertising, education, engineering simulation, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive, and retail. All modern 3D displays provide 3D depth perception to the viewer by displaying offset images separately in the left and right eye. 3D displays are being integrated into various types of devices including volumetric, head-mount, stereoscopic, and several other types. By product, stereoscopic displays are estimated to account for the leading share of the global 3D display market. The strong performance of the segment is attributed to extensive use of these displays in the gaming and entertainment industries for various applications including TVs, smartphones, video games, animations, movies and academics. The segment is expected to benefit from increasing use of these devices in graphics and gaming applications. Further, rise of stereoscopic 3D displays is likely to trigger robust growth in the segment in the coming years.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D Display estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.1 Billion by 2026. The United States represents the single largest regional market for 3D Display, and is projected to reach US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. The market holds growth potential owing to increasing adoption in various industries and latest advancements in display technologies. 3D displays are finding increasing adoption in consumer electronic devices such as smart phones and tablets, TVs, and are likely to gain from strong demand for 3D visualization across the entertainment industry. 3D displays are intended to provide viewers with a sense of 3D visualization and depth. While there are several types of displays that can create 3D pictures, including holographic display, head mounted display, volumetric display and stereoscopic display, the last two types are commonly used by manufacturers. Stereoscopic displays achieve the depth effect through stereo images and active or passive glasses.

On the other hand, a volumetric display creates an object's visual representation in 3D, with a 360° spherical viewing angle, where the picture changes as the user moves. The 3D display market is driven by increasing use of the technology in fields like defense, education, engineering simulation, gaming, photography and video. 3D displays are witnessing broader acceptance in the gaming and entertainment industries. The increasing requirement of 3D display technology in the medical and defense sectors is anticipated to bolster the market growth. In addition, these displays are finding growing acceptance in the advertising sector, allowing advertising agencies to telecast 3D advertising films and display engaging content on hoardings. However, high cost of the technology along with limited availability of content is expected to hinder growth of the 3D display market.

Rapid advancements in electronics, laser, optics and photonics technologies are likely to facilitate introduction of true 3D display technologies into the market. While the 3D display technology is in the nascent stage, it is anticipated to grow considerably in the coming years. 3D displays are anticipated to also benefit from declining prices of electronic devices and rising disposable incomes of people globally. Moreover, factors such as changing consumer preferences coupled with increasing awareness about high definition technology are likely to create a perfect ground for overall expansion of the 3D display market. The trend is encouraging leading players operating in the market to focus on R&D, alliances, acquisition and new product launches to push share and expand their market presence.

The United States market for 3D displays is expected to account for a significant share of the global market as a result of presence of leading manufacturers and technology providers. The regional market is anticipated to gain from adoption of emerging technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT. China constitutes the second largest individual market after the United States for 3D displays worldwide. Consumer electronics manufacturing in China grew massively during the last two decades, on the back of robust governmental initiatives to prop up domestic manufacturing sector and launch of offshore units by European and American firms to reap cost benefits. Asia-Pacific is an important market for 3D displays on account of increased affordability and high demand for 3D displays in the smartphone and HMD sectors. The region is known for considerable penetration and utilization of smartphones and HMD that are estimated to claim largest market shares in future. More

