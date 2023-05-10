Global 3D Eye Tracking Software Market Predicted to Bounce Back After Pandemic Debacle, with a Stunning CAGR of 27.8% in the 2022-2031 Timeframe [250-Pages] | Commended by Research Dive

The global 3D eye tracking software market is expected to see striking growth by 2031, owing to the rising applications of 3D eye tracking software in the retail sector. Regionally, the North America region is expected to dominate the market.

Global 3D Eye Tracking Software Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global 3D eye tracking software market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $1,778.4 million and grow at a noteworthy CAGR of 27.8% over the estimated timeframe from 2022 to 2031.

Segments of the 3D Eye Tracking Software Market

The report has divided the 3D eye tracking software market into the following segments:

Type: mobile systems, remote eye tracking, and tower-mounted eye tracking

mobile systems, remote eye tracking, and tower-mounted eye tracking Mobile Systems – Generated the highest share in 2021

The growing commercial use of mobile eye tracking technology and the rising acceptance of 3D technology in smartphones is expected to foster the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.

Application: scientific research, marketing and user research, and industry & human performance

scientific research, marketing and user research, and industry & human performance Scientific Research – Held the largest market share in 2021

The increasing use of eye tracking technology for various cognitive processes including a wide range of human behavior and revealing things such as learning patterns and social interaction methods are predicted to amplify the market sub-segment forward.

End-Use Industry: retail, robotics, automotive, consumer devices, assistive technology solutions, and others

retail, robotics, automotive, consumer devices, assistive technology solutions, and others Retail – Registered the highest revenue in 2021

The increasing demand for 3D eye tracking software in the retail sector to provide clear insights to retailers which helps them implement better store layout improvements, increase sales through better customer flow, and optimize product placement is expected to boost the growth of the market sub-segment in the coming period.

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

, , , and LAMEA North America – Expected to hold the maximum market share by 2031

The increasing adoption of 3D eye tracking software technology in automotive, advertisement, medical research & diagnosis, and many more are expected to drive the regional growth of the market over the estimated period.

Dynamics of the Global 3D Eye Tracking Software Market

The emergence of 3D eye tracking software to measure eye gaze, and bring fascinating new applications for human-machine interactions in retail is expected to bolster the growth of the 3D eye tracking software market over the estimated period. Besides, the increasing use of 3D eye tracking software to suggest new sales tactics and shopper techniques to clients engaging in the retail sector is expected to augment the growth of the market over the analysis period. However, the growing market of gesture technology may hinder the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The increasing use of 3D eye tracking software in the automotive industry along with the growing AI applications across the sector is expected to create wide growth opportunities for the market over the analysis timeframe. Moreover, the growing popularity of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) devices and the rising incorporation of 3D eye tracking technology into AR/VR headgear and PCs are expected to foster the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global 3D Eye Tracking Software Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has brought several uncertainties across various industries. It has harshly impacted the growth of the 3D eye tracking software market. This is mainly due to the lack of investment made by leading market players in 3D eye tracking technology and the severe economic slowdown across several countries during the pandemic. Moreover, the reduced demand for 3D eye tracking software owing to the highest impact in terms of sales and acquisitions across the retail & automotive sector has declined the growth of the market throughout the crisis.

Key Players of the Global 3D Eye Tracking Software Market

The major players of the market include

EYETECH DIGITAL SYSTEMS

EYE SQUARE GMBH

Gazepoint

SR Research Ltd

Smarteye

Pupil Labs

Visage Technologies

Blink Technologies

Tobii AB

Eyeware Tech SA

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to attain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in January 2022, Eyeware Tech SA, an emerging deep tech provider of head and eye tracking solutions for webcams and 3D cameras announced its collaboration with AMD, an American multinational semiconductor company. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to empower new PC privacy applications with head and eye tracking by incorporating computer vision algorithms and machine perception AI technology.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about 3D Eye Tracking Software Market:

