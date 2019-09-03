Global 3d Laser Scanners Market led by Nikon Metrology NV, Hexagon AB, 3D Digital Corporation, ShapeGrabber Inc., and Wenzel America, Ltd. is Expected to Reach $5.46 Billion by 2026
Sep 03, 2019, 17:00 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global 3d Laser Scanners market is expected to grow from $2.30 billion in 2017 to reach $5.46 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players in global 3d laser scanners market includes Nikon Metrology NV, Hexagon AB, Rapid3D Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Perceptron, Inc., Kreon Technologies, 3D Digital Corporation, Nextengine, Inc., Dewalt Corporation, ShapegrABBer Inc., Wenzel America, Ltd., Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Faro Technologies, Inc., Trimble Inc., Basis Software, Inc, Proto3000 Inc., Laser Design, ShapeGrabber Inc., JoeScan, Laser Scanning, Creaform, Wenzel America, Ltd., Dewalt Corporation and Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH.
The rising level of eminent control and check up standards offered by 3D laser scanners, major deployment of 3D laser scanners in different industries and the boosting market for 3D printers across the globe are the factors responsible to attribute the market growth. However, growing price of 3D laser scanners in the market is hampering the growth.
Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/3d-laser-scanners-market-2018/request-sample
3D scanners produce lasers to compute and capture size and shape of free form to generate accurate "cloud points which are then predicted by specialized software on computer for further probe or study. This is suited for probing of contoured surface and complex geometries which require accurate data for study, development, and various other respective purposes.
Based on services, Quality control is an integral part of production process as it leads to the production to run smooth and without incurring any extra cost.
Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/3d-laser-scanners-market-2018
Depending on geography, North America is a promising region in the 3D scanning market. The growth in the region is predominantly driven by the United States. The early adoption of new technology and presence of U.S. based companies have facilitated the exploration of newer applications of the technologies.
Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/3d-laser-scanners-market-2018
Types Covered:
- Structured Light 3D Scanners
- Laser 3D Scanners
- Optical scanners
Ranges Covered:
- Long range scanners
- Short range scanner
- Medium range scanners
Products Covered:
- Automated & CMM Based
- Portable CMM Based
- Desktop & Stationary
- Tripod Mounted
- Fixed CMM Base
Services Covered:
- Virtual Simulation
- Face body scanning
- Rapid prototyping
- Quality inspection
- Reverse engineering
- Other Services
Offerings Covered:
- After-Sales Services
- Hardware & Software
End-Users Covered:
- Geospatial
- Medical and healthcare
- Aerospace & Defense
- Artifacts & Heritage Preservation Department
- Transportation
- Tunnel & Mining
- Construction
- Energy & Power
- Industrial manufacturing
- Automotive
- Entertainment and media
- Other End Users
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC
Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile
About Stratistics MRC
We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.
Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.
Contact Info:
Name: James Lamb
Email: sales@strategymrc.com
Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Phone: +1-301-202-5929
Website: https://www.strategymrc.com
SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Share this article