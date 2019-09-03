Global 3d Laser Scanners Market led by Nikon Metrology NV, Hexagon AB, 3D Digital Corporation, ShapeGrabber Inc., and Wenzel America, Ltd. is Expected to Reach $5.46 Billion by 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global 3d Laser Scanners market is expected to grow from $2.30 billion in 2017 to reach $5.46 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in global 3d laser scanners market includes Nikon Metrology NV, Hexagon AB, Rapid3D Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Perceptron, Inc., Kreon Technologies, 3D Digital Corporation, Nextengine, Inc., Dewalt Corporation, ShapegrABBer Inc., Wenzel America, Ltd., Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Faro Technologies, Inc., Trimble Inc., Basis Software, Inc, Proto3000 Inc., Laser Design, ShapeGrabber Inc., JoeScan, Laser Scanning, Creaform, Wenzel America, Ltd., Dewalt Corporation and Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH.

The rising level of eminent control and check up standards offered by 3D laser scanners, major deployment of 3D laser scanners in different industries and the boosting market for 3D printers across the globe are the factors responsible to attribute the market growth. However, growing price of 3D laser scanners in the market is hampering the growth.

3D scanners produce lasers to compute and capture size and shape of free form to generate accurate "cloud points which are then predicted by specialized software on computer for further probe or study. This is suited for probing of contoured surface and complex geometries which require accurate data for study, development, and various other respective purposes.

Based on services, Quality control is an integral part of production process as it leads to the production to run smooth and without incurring any extra cost.

Depending on geography, North America is a promising region in the 3D scanning market. The growth in the region is predominantly driven by the United States. The early adoption of new technology and presence of U.S. based companies have facilitated the exploration of newer applications of the technologies.

Types Covered:

Structured Light 3D Scanners

Laser 3D Scanners

Optical scanners

Ranges Covered:

Long range scanners

Short range scanner

Medium range scanners

Products Covered:

Automated & CMM Based

Portable CMM Based

Desktop & Stationary

Tripod Mounted

Fixed CMM Base

Services Covered:

Virtual Simulation

Face body scanning

Rapid prototyping

Quality inspection

Reverse engineering

Other Services

Offerings Covered:

After-Sales Services

Hardware & Software

End-Users Covered:

Geospatial

Medical and healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Artifacts & Heritage Preservation Department

Transportation

Tunnel & Mining

Construction

Energy & Power

Industrial manufacturing

Automotive

Entertainment and media

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

