Global 3D Medical Imaging Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for 3D Medical Imaging in US$ by the following Segments: MRI and CT, and Ultrasound.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069893



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Esaote S.p.A.

- GE Healthcare

- Hitachi Ltd.

- Intrasense SA

- Materialise NV

- Philips Healthcare



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069893



3D MEDICAL IMAGING MCP-1202 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. OUTLOOK

A Prelude

Current & Future Analysis

Market Drivers in a Gist

Growth Dampeners

MRI 3D Imaging Market Poised for Growth

Ultrasound 3D Imaging Market on Strong Growth Path



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Peek into the Medical Imaging Market

Table 1: Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Modality (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value for CT, MRI, Nuclear, Ultrasound and X-Ray (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value for China, Europe, Japan, North America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Innovations in Imaging Technology

Growing Prominence of 3D Technology in Medical Applications

Display Technology - Gaining Importance in 3D Medical Imaging Market

Competitive Scenario

Key Statistics

Table 3: Leading Players in the Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Leading Players in the Global CT Equipment Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Leading Players in the Global MRI Equipment Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Leading Players in the Global Ultrasound Equipment Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Innovations Drive 3D Medical Imaging Market

4-D Imaging - Adding a New Dimension to the Ultrasound Market

Need for Software that Enables Better and Safer Storage

Table 7: Evolution of Storage Requirement 3D Imaging Techniques (2005-2018E): Store Requirement Estimates for 3D Medical Imaging Techniques (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

3D Mammography Gains Popularity

3D Ultrasonography Makes A Mark in Gynecology

New Systems Ease Transition to 3D Ultrasound in Obstetrics

3D Ultrasonic Holography Gains Traction

Growing Emphasis on Point-of-Care Imaging

Focus Shifts from Absolute Performance to Value-based Performance

Scanning Extends to Facilities Other Than Hospitals

Reimbursement Issues Threaten Future Growth of 3D Medical Imaging Market

Medical Cloud: A New Chapter in Information Sharing

Developing Markets Hold Lucrative Potential

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Market Growth

Table 8: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Region (2016E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Healthcare Needs of Aging Population - An Important Opportunity Indicator

Table 9: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Aging Population by Age Group in More Developed Countries (1975-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Aging Population by Age Group in Less Developed Countries (1975-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS & INNOVATIONS

Carestream Introduces OnSight 3D Extremity System for Orthopedic Application

TOMTEC Launches TOMTEC ZERO Cardiovascular Software

Royal Philips Unveils New OB/GYN Ultrasound Visualization Tools

Toshiba Medical Rolls Out Aquilionâ„¢ Lightning 80 CT System

Hitachi Rolls Out ALOKA ARIETTA 850 Ultrasound Platform

TeraRecon Unveils HoloPack Portal for Real 3D Image Viewing

Sony Unveils Medical Monitors Combining 4K and 3D Imaging Technologies

Toshiba Launches InfinixTM-i Sky + Sliding C-Arm for Fast 3D Imaging

Siemens Healthineers Unveils Artis pheno Angiography System

arivis Releases InViewRÂ® Software for 3D Imaging Viewing and Interaction

Carestream Obtains FDA Approval for OnSight 3D Extremity System

Topcon Gets FDA Clearance for 3D OCT-1 Maestroâ„¢

Vital Images Releases Version 7 of Vitrea Visualization Software

Toshiba America Medical Announces Upgrades for Vantage Titanâ„¢ 3T MR System

Materialise Rolls Out New Mimics Innovation Suite

EchoPixel Secures FDA Approval for True3D Viewer

ContextVision Launches REALiCE Ultrasound Software

Analogic Launches bk3000 Ultrasound System

GE Healthcare Launches Senoclaire Mammography 3D Device

Samsung Electronics America Launches UGEO WS80A Ultrasound

Samsung Medison Launches RS80A Ultrasound System

GE Healthcare Launches Invenia ABUS



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Siemens Healthineers Partners with Imricor for MRI Procedure Improvements

Carestream Bags Contract for OnSight 3D Extremity System from Vizient

ContextVision Secures Patent for 3D Ultrasound Visualization of Skeleton

Toshiba Medical to Change Corporate Name

Canon Takes Over Toshibaâ€™s Medical Unit

Cognex Takes Over EnShape and AQSense

Siemens Healthcare Changes Name to Siemens Healthineers

Mach7 and 3D Medical Merge

Materialise Collaborates with Consensus Orthopedics for Knee Guide System

Samsung Medison to Take Over Medical Equipment Unit of Samsung Electronics

Cadens Collaborates with Hisense Medical

Fuel 3D Awarded SBRI Healthcare Contract

Analogic Signs Distribution Contract with D&K Technologies

3D Acquires Medical Modeling



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Esaote S.p.A. (Italy)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Intrasense SA (France)

Materialise NV (Belgium)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Samsung Medison America, Inc. (USA)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH (Germany)

Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

World 3-D Imaging Market by Segment

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D MRI & CT Imaging Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for 3D MRI & CT Imaging Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for 3D MRI & CT Imaging Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Ultrasound Imaging Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Historic Review for 3D Ultrasound Imaging Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for 3D Ultrasound Imaging Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

US 3D Medical Imaging Market

3D Imaging: A Vital Tool for Radiologists

3D Imaging Drives Advanced Imaging Techniques Market

Integration of 3D Imaging with PACS Essential for Better Results

Leading Players in the Medical Imaging Market

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Focus on Select Major Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 22: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: US Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: US 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

An Overview of the Canadian Medical Equipment Industry

Canadian Medical Imaging Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 25: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Canadian Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Diagnostic Imaging Market - An Overview

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Hitachi Ltd. - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Japanese Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

3D Medical Imaging Market - An Overview

Limited Reimbursement - Biggest Challenge for European Industry

European MRI Market to Grow Despite Challenges

MRI Market Constraints

Market Saturation

MRI Installation

Distribution Issues

High Cost

Europe - A Potential Market for CT Systems

A Peek into Technologies Driving Ultrasound Market

Ultrasound Sector to Experience Growth despite Market Saturation

Stringent Radiation Standards to Favor Ultrasound Technique

Competitive Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: European Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: European 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: European Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: European 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. France

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Player - Intrasense SA

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: French Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: French 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. Germany

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: German Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: German 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. Italy

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

The Esaote S.p.A. - Key Italian Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Italian Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Italian 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

GE Healthcare - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: The UK Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: The UK 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. Spain

Market Analysis

Table 49: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Spanish Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. Russia

Market Analysis

Table 52: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Russian Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Russian 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. Rest of Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

3D Diagnostic Imaging Catching Up in Asia

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. China

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Lucrative Chinese Medical Imaging Market

Chinese Ultrasound Market

Color Ultrasound Equipment to Fuel Growth

Competition Intensifies in the Color Equipment Segment

Competition in the Chinese Medical Imaging Market: Overview

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Chinese Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. India

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Increasing Focus on Quality Healthcare to Propel Growth in India

Competitive Landscape in Indian Medical Imaging Terrain

Indian Ultrasound Equipment Market by Segment - An Overview

Table 67: Ultrasound Equipment Market in India by Category (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Entry-Level, High-end, Mid-end, Portable, and Premium Equipment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ultrasound Device Market to Surge

Impending Challenges

B.Market Analytics

Table 68: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Indian Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Indian 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Flourishing Private Sector Drives Mexican Imaging Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 74: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Latin American Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Latin American Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. Brazil

Market Analysis

Table 80: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Brazilian Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 83: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Table 86: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Rest of World Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 77) The United States (40) Canada (3) Japan (7) Europe (20) - France (2) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (3) - Italy (2) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4) Middle East (3)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069893



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-3d-medical-imaging-industry-300668737.html