Global 3D Medical Imaging Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for 3D Medical Imaging in US$ by the following Segments: MRI and CT, and Ultrasound.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Â Esaote S.p.A.
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Intrasense SA
- Materialise NV
- Philips Healthcare
3D MEDICAL IMAGING MCP-1202 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. OUTLOOK
A Prelude
Current & Future Analysis
Market Drivers in a Gist
Growth Dampeners
MRI 3D Imaging Market Poised for Growth
Ultrasound 3D Imaging Market on Strong Growth Path
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Peek into the Medical Imaging Market
Table 1: Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Modality (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value for CT, MRI, Nuclear, Ultrasound and X-Ray (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value for China, Europe, Japan, North America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Innovations in Imaging Technology
Growing Prominence of 3D Technology in Medical Applications
Display Technology - Gaining Importance in 3D Medical Imaging Market
Competitive Scenario
Key Statistics
Table 3: Leading Players in the Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Leading Players in the Global CT Equipment Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Leading Players in the Global MRI Equipment Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Leading Players in the Global Ultrasound Equipment Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technological Innovations Drive 3D Medical Imaging Market
4-D Imaging - Adding a New Dimension to the Ultrasound Market
Need for Software that Enables Better and Safer Storage
Table 7: Evolution of Storage Requirement 3D Imaging Techniques (2005-2018E): Store Requirement Estimates for 3D Medical Imaging Techniques (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3D Mammography Gains Popularity
3D Ultrasonography Makes A Mark in Gynecology
New Systems Ease Transition to 3D Ultrasound in Obstetrics
3D Ultrasonic Holography Gains Traction
Growing Emphasis on Point-of-Care Imaging
Focus Shifts from Absolute Performance to Value-based Performance
Scanning Extends to Facilities Other Than Hospitals
Reimbursement Issues Threaten Future Growth of 3D Medical Imaging Market
Medical Cloud: A New Chapter in Information Sharing
Developing Markets Hold Lucrative Potential
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Market Growth
Table 8: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Region (2016E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Healthcare Needs of Aging Population - An Important Opportunity Indicator
Table 9: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Global Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Aging Population by Age Group in More Developed Countries (1975-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Aging Population by Age Group in Less Developed Countries (1975-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS & INNOVATIONS
Carestream Introduces OnSight 3D Extremity System for Orthopedic Application
TOMTEC Launches TOMTEC ZERO Cardiovascular Software
Royal Philips Unveils New OB/GYN Ultrasound Visualization Tools
Toshiba Medical Rolls Out Aquilionâ„¢ Lightning 80 CT System
Hitachi Rolls Out ALOKA ARIETTA 850 Ultrasound Platform
TeraRecon Unveils HoloPack Portal for Real 3D Image Viewing
Sony Unveils Medical Monitors Combining 4K and 3D Imaging Technologies
Toshiba Launches InfinixTM-i Sky + Sliding C-Arm for Fast 3D Imaging
Siemens Healthineers Unveils Artis pheno Angiography System
arivis Releases InViewRÂ® Software for 3D Imaging Viewing and Interaction
Carestream Obtains FDA Approval for OnSight 3D Extremity System
Topcon Gets FDA Clearance for 3D OCT-1 Maestroâ„¢
Vital Images Releases Version 7 of Vitrea Visualization Software
Toshiba America Medical Announces Upgrades for Vantage Titanâ„¢ 3T MR System
Materialise Rolls Out New Mimics Innovation Suite
EchoPixel Secures FDA Approval for True3D Viewer
ContextVision Launches REALiCE Ultrasound Software
Analogic Launches bk3000 Ultrasound System
GE Healthcare Launches Senoclaire Mammography 3D Device
Samsung Electronics America Launches UGEO WS80A Ultrasound
Samsung Medison Launches RS80A Ultrasound System
GE Healthcare Launches Invenia ABUS
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Siemens Healthineers Partners with Imricor for MRI Procedure Improvements
Carestream Bags Contract for OnSight 3D Extremity System from Vizient
ContextVision Secures Patent for 3D Ultrasound Visualization of Skeleton
Toshiba Medical to Change Corporate Name
Canon Takes Over Toshibaâ€™s Medical Unit
Cognex Takes Over EnShape and AQSense
Siemens Healthcare Changes Name to Siemens Healthineers
Mach7 and 3D Medical Merge
Materialise Collaborates with Consensus Orthopedics for Knee Guide System
Samsung Medison to Take Over Medical Equipment Unit of Samsung Electronics
Cadens Collaborates with Hisense Medical
Fuel 3D Awarded SBRI Healthcare Contract
Analogic Signs Distribution Contract with D&K Technologies
3D Acquires Medical Modeling
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Esaote S.p.A. (Italy)
GE Healthcare (UK)
Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
Intrasense SA (France)
Materialise NV (Belgium)
Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)
Samsung Medison America, Inc. (USA)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH (Germany)
Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
World 3-D Imaging Market by Segment
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D MRI & CT Imaging Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Historic Review for 3D MRI & CT Imaging Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for 3D MRI & CT Imaging Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Ultrasound Imaging Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Historic Review for 3D Ultrasound Imaging Software by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World 14-Year Perspective for 3D Ultrasound Imaging Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
US 3D Medical Imaging Market
3D Imaging: A Vital Tool for Radiologists
3D Imaging Drives Advanced Imaging Techniques Market
Integration of 3D Imaging with PACS Essential for Better Results
Leading Players in the Medical Imaging Market
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Focus on Select Major Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 22: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: US Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: US 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
An Overview of the Canadian Medical Equipment Industry
Canadian Medical Imaging Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 25: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Canadian Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Diagnostic Imaging Market - An Overview
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Developments
Hitachi Ltd. - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 28: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: Japanese Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
3D Medical Imaging Market - An Overview
Limited Reimbursement - Biggest Challenge for European Industry
European MRI Market to Grow Despite Challenges
MRI Market Constraints
Market Saturation
MRI Installation
Distribution Issues
High Cost
Europe - A Potential Market for CT Systems
A Peek into Technologies Driving Ultrasound Market
Ultrasound Sector to Experience Growth despite Market Saturation
Stringent Radiation Standards to Favor Ultrasound Technique
Competitive Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 31: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: European Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: European 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: European Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: European 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. France
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Key Player - Intrasense SA
B.Market Analytics
Table 37: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: French Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: French 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. Germany
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: German Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: German 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. Italy
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
The Esaote S.p.A. - Key Italian Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Italian Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Italian 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
GE Healthcare - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: The UK Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: The UK 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. Spain
Market Analysis
Table 49: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Spanish Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. Russia
Market Analysis
Table 52: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Russian Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Russian 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. Rest of Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 55: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
3D Diagnostic Imaging Catching Up in Asia
B.Market Analytics
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. China
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Lucrative Chinese Medical Imaging Market
Chinese Ultrasound Market
Color Ultrasound Equipment to Fuel Growth
Competition Intensifies in the Color Equipment Segment
Competition in the Chinese Medical Imaging Market: Overview
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 64: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Chinese Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. India
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Increasing Focus on Quality Healthcare to Propel Growth in India
Competitive Landscape in Indian Medical Imaging Terrain
Indian Ultrasound Equipment Market by Segment - An Overview
Table 67: Ultrasound Equipment Market in India by Category (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Entry-Level, High-end, Mid-end, Portable, and Premium Equipment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ultrasound Device Market to Surge
Impending Challenges
B.Market Analytics
Table 68: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Indian Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Indian 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Flourishing Private Sector Drives Mexican Imaging Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 74: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Latin American Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Latin American Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. Brazil
Market Analysis
Table 80: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Brazilian Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 83: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
Table 86: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Rest of World Historic Review for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for 3D Medical Imaging Software by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for MRI & CT, and Ultrasound Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 77) The United States (40) Canada (3) Japan (7) Europe (20) - France (2) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (3) - Italy (2) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4) Middle East (3)
