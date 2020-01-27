Global 3D Metrology Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for 3D Metrology is projected to reach US$15 billion by 2025, driven by the undisputed importance of metrology in today's industrialized world.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797745/?utm_source=PRN

Defined as the use of measurement science in manufacturing, production, public safety, public health, environment protection/monitoring, fair trade and science and research, metrology predominantly revolves around the development of measurement instruments, their calibration and quality control. The importance of accurate measurement cannot be overstated given its ability to impact product quality, safety, usability, profitability of manufacturing companies and finally growth of the economy. In manufacturing, different types of metrology are used such as length metrology, angular metrology, hard metrology and dimensional metrology, all of which play key roles in ensuring product consistency and repeatability, while eliminating production errors. 3D metrology, which utilizes 3D optical scanners, offers superior benefits when compared to conventional metrology solutions. These include better visualization and rapid resolution of quality issues; overall improvement in design, manufacturing, and production workflows; helps improve cycle times and productivity; helps implement tighter quality standards for parts and components; more rapid inspection times, faster time to market of products, higher profits and improved competitiveness. 3D metrology provides a smarter way to manufacture products in a manner that eliminates repetitive processes, rework, and iterations by ensuring dimensional adherence in accordance with design specifications. In addition to accuracy and precision as prime benefits of 3D metrology, the technology also enables easy troubleshooting without consuming expensive production resources for preliminary production runs. For instance, 3D metrology is capable of providing rich data on malfunctioning products, without needing to manually disassemble the product or manufacture each part to test the revisions made. Quality in terms of shape, weight, height, length, color, texture can be digitally verified and the modified measurements can be used to re-produce the product. In short, 3D metrology is extremely useful in not just comparing CAD models with original products but also for reverse engineering equipment and performing detailed delineation and analysis of damaged equipment.

- Given the importance of meteorology in manufacturing, the market is expected to benefit from healthy production trends in automotive, aerospace, electronics and machine parts and components. Also, mass production of micro precision parts; tighter tolerances; higher precision; increasing miniaturization of automotive and aircraft components; and shorter product development cycles; are pushing up the challenges involved in parts and component manufacturing. The scenario bodes well for the adoption of 3D metrology. The rise of Industry 4.0/smart factory and the resulting growth in penetration of industrial automation technologies is pushing up manufacturing opportunity for mechanical components for factory automation equipment and devices. A key trend in the market is the growing popularity of metrology automation as companies search for newer and innovative ways to increase productivity without compromising on accuracy. Automated 3D robotic scanning and inspection systems built and programmed to identify variations in products such as distances between edges, positions of holes, diameters and shapes of holes etc., help in greatly enhancing manufacturing efficiency. A growing number of vendors are offering 3D metrology solutions capable of providing captured data in snapshots, videos, images, tables, diagrams, text and graphics compatible with MSOffice, PDF, MP4, AVI and CAD drawings. The United States, China, and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 68.3% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period supported by the country's powerful economic planning aimed at enhancing its manufacturing competitiveness as it seeks to integrate into the global manufacturing chain dominated by industrialized economies such as EU, Germany and the United States and move from being a low cost competitor to a direct added-value competitor. At the top of the priority list for China is the migration from a low value added export oriented manufacturing platform to a global industrial power.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3D Systems Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Automated Precision, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Carl-Zeiss Industrial Metrology, GOM GmbH, Creaform Inc., CyberOptics Corporation, FARO Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Jenoptik AG, Keyence Corporation, KLA Corporation, Mitutoyo Corporation, Nikon Metrology NV, Perceptron Inc., Renishaw plc, WENZEL Group GmbH Co. KG, Zygo Corporation.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797745/?utm_source=PRN



3D METROLOGY MCP10

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introduction to 3D Metrology

Coordinate-Measuring Machine (CMM)

Laser Scanners

Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

3D Metrology Vs Machine Vision

New Standards in Metrology

Focus on Quality Control and Inspection in Production Processes Propels Growth in the 3D Metrology Market

CMMs Dominate 3D Metrology Market

Quality Control and Inspection at the Forefront of Growth

3D Metrology Market Worldwide by Application (in %) for 2019

Automotive Industry Emerges as the Major End-Use Market for 3D Metrology

Asian Economies Spearhead Market Growth

Global Economic Scenario Influences Market Dynamics

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country /Region for the Years 2018 through 2020

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2015 through 2019

Competition

3D Metrology Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3D Systems, Inc. (USA)

Applied Materials, Inc. (USA)

Automated Precision, Inc. (USA)

Bruker Corporation (USA)

Carl-Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC (USA)

GOM GmbH (Germany)

Creaform, Inc. (Canada)

CyberOptics Corporation (USA)

FARO Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Jenoptik AG (Germany)

Keyence Corporation (Japan)

KLA Corporation (USA)

Mitutoyo Corporation (Japan)

Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)

Perceptron, Inc. (USA)

Renishaw plc (UK)

WENZEL Group GmbH Co. KG (Germany)

Zygo Corporation (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Robust Opportunity for Precision Parts Manufacturing Pushes Up the Importance of Industrial 3D Metrology

Global Parts & Components Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

Growing Emphasis on Improving Productivity and Quality Drives Demand for 3D Metrology in Automotive Industry

Automobile Production Dynamics Set the Pace of Growth for 3D Metrology Market

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010-2024

Increasing Emphasis on Automation in Auto Industry Bodes Well for the Market

With Manufacturing Moving towards Industry 4.0, 3D Metrology to Become Integral to Production Processes

Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Opportunities in 3D Metrology Market: Global Industry 4.0 Revenues in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Automation of Metrology Processes Necessary for Maximizing Productivity in Industry 4.0

Automation in the Aerospace Industry Fuels Demand for 3D Metrology Solutions

Aerospace Industry Makes Use of Non-Contact Metrology

New Technologies for Faster Data Collection from API and Hexagon

Visibility and Automation Enabled by Capture3D's ATOS Systems

Laser Radar: Rising Popularity of Laser Radar Technology in Aerospace Applications

Measuring Accuracy in Changing Application Requirements

New Applications and CFD Analysis

3D Metrology Aids in Retrofitting of Defense Flares

Heavy Equipment Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Focus on Improving Product Quality in Various Industries Fosters Growth in Optical 3D Metrology Market

Optical 3D Metrology: Vital Role in Development Process of Lightweight Components

Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs): The Tried and Tested 3D Metrology Products

Optical 3D Metrology Solutions Aid in Foundry Modernization

3D Metrology Play Vital Role in Reducing Errors in Medical Device Design and Performance

Optical 3D Metrology for Medical Applications: A Review

Robust Activity in the Renewable Energy Sector Spurs Market Opportunities in 3D Metrology Space

Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018

Electronics Industry Applications Strengthen Market Prospects

Accurate 3D Metrology in Semiconductor and Electronics Industries Necessitates Enhanced Cameras

Rising Prominence of Cloud Computing in 3D Metrology

Increase in R&D Spending Favors 3D Metrology Market

Outsourcing Emerges as Key Trend in 3D Metrology Market

International Standardization of Metrology Bodes Well for the Market





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: 3D Metrology Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: 3D Metrology Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Hardware (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Hardware (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Software (Offering) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Software (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Services (Offering) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Services (Offering) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) (Product) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS) (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS) (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Video Measuring Machine (VMM) (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2

to 2025

Table 14: Video Measuring Machine (VMM) (Product) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Other Products (Product) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Heavy Industry (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: Heavy Industry (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Architecture & Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 24: Architecture & Construction (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Medical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 26: Medical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Table 29: United States 3D Metrology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: United States 3D Metrology Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States 3D Metrology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: United States 3D Metrology Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: United States 3D Metrology Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: 3D Metrology Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 35: Canadian 3D Metrology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: 3D Metrology Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2019 and 2025

Table 37: Canadian 3D Metrology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: 3D Metrology Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025

Table 39: Canadian 3D Metrology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Canadian 3D Metrology Market Share Analysis by End- Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 41: Japanese Market for 3D Metrology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: Japanese 3D Metrology Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Market for 3D Metrology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Japanese 3D Metrology Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for 3D Metrology in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: 3D Metrology Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 47: Chinese 3D Metrology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Chinese 3D Metrology Market by Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 49: Chinese 3D Metrology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Chinese 3D Metrology Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 51: Chinese Demand for 3D Metrology in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 52: Chinese 3D Metrology Market Share Breakdown by End- Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Table 53: European 3D Metrology Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 54: European 3D Metrology Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European 3D Metrology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 56: European 3D Metrology Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: European 3D Metrology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 58: European 3D Metrology Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: European 3D Metrology Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 60: European 3D Metrology Market Share Analysis by End- Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: 3D Metrology Market in France by Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French 3D Metrology Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: 3D Metrology Market in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 64: French 3D Metrology Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: 3D Metrology Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 66: French 3D Metrology Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: 3D Metrology Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German 3D Metrology Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: 3D Metrology Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: German 3D Metrology Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: 3D Metrology Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: 3D Metrology Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian 3D Metrology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Italian 3D Metrology Market by Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 75: Italian 3D Metrology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: Italian 3D Metrology Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 77: Italian Demand for 3D Metrology in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 78: Italian 3D Metrology Market Share Breakdown by End- Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for 3D Metrology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: United Kingdom 3D Metrology Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: United Kingdom Market for 3D Metrology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 82: United Kingdom 3D Metrology Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for 3D Metrology in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 84: 3D Metrology Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe 3D Metrology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 86: Rest of Europe 3D Metrology Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: Rest of Europe 3D Metrology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe 3D Metrology Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Rest of Europe 3D Metrology Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 90: Rest of Europe 3D Metrology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: 3D Metrology Market in Asia-Pacific by Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific 3D Metrology Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: 3D Metrology Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 94: Asia-Pacific 3D Metrology Market Share Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025

Table 95: 3D Metrology Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 96: Asia-Pacific 3D Metrology Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World 3D Metrology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: 3D Metrology Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2019 and 2025

Table 99: Rest of World 3D Metrology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 100: 3D Metrology Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025

Table 101: Rest of World 3D Metrology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 102: Rest of World 3D Metrology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 105 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 125)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797745/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

