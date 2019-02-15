Global 3D Metrology Market 2019-2024: Highly Accurate Inspection Owing to Three-Dimensional Data for Modelling and Analysis Driving Market Growth
The "3D Metrology Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Product (CMM, ODS, VMM, 3D AOL), Application (Reverse Engineering, Quality Control & Inspection, Virtual Simulation), End-user Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 3D metrology market was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 16.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2018 to 2024.
The major driving factors for the 3D metrology market are the highly accurate inspection owing to 3D data for modeling and analysis, focus on quality control, and an increase in R&D spending. However, lack of expertise to efficiently handle 3D metrology systems and high cost incurred for setting up the 3D metrology facility are expected to limit the growth of this market.
Hardware segment to hold largest market share among other offerings in 2018
Increasing adoption of 3D metrology equipment in industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, architecture and construction, medical, electronics, energy & power, and heavy machinery to maintain product quality is the major driver for the growth of the hardware market. Also, the growing market for CMM drives the growth of hardware offering in the 3D metrology market. CMM is required in the automotive industry for inspection, measurement, and quality checking of various components. The automotive industry has been increasingly using optical measurement systems and CMMs instead of conventional strain gauges, accelerometers, transducers, and extensometers for improving the safety and comfort level of a vehicle.
3D AoI to grow at highest CAGR from 2018 to 2024
3D AoI inspection technology serves as an effective tool for volumetric and co-planarity inspections. It also provides details on height information of lead tips, BGAs, chip components, and reflowed solder fillets, as well as critical dimensional information of any height-sensitive component.
Reverse engineering continues to grow at a significant rate during forecast period
Reverse engineering is used in industries for 3D modeling, reconstruction from the scanned data, and data for digital simulation. Both CMMs and 3D scanners are used for reverse engineering. However, using 3D scanners is advantageous as the measurement of soft or fragile parts, and detection of a large number of points can be done in a short time. Reverse engineering is used in areas such as turbine blades, car body parts, engine parts, gears, antennas, boat parts, and medical implants.
Aerospace & defense industry is among major contributors in 3D metrology market
Manufacturing and assembling of an aircraft require a high level of accuracy in which 3D metrology plays a vital role. In the aerospace industry, 3D metrology processes are used for making precision parts such as frames, wings, sub-assemblies, simulators, test beds, and engines. In 3D metrology, laser trackers and portable arm coordinate measuring machines are used to ensure that the calibration of the equipment meets the quality standards and regulations for critical aerospace and aeronautic components.
North America to witness the highest growth during forecast period
The large market share is owing to the growing aerospace and automotive industries in North America and the presence of a large number of distributors for metrology equipment. The continuous technological advancements and financial support from the government further propel the growth of this market. Also, the presence of a number of automobile manufacturers and research institutes in this region has increased the demand for 3D metrology equipment, which is fuelling the growth of the North American 3D metrology market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the 3D Metrology Market
4.2 3D Metrology Market, By Offering
4.3 3D Metrology Market, By Application
4.4 Product and Industry Snapshot of 3D Metrology Market
4.5 US Held Largest Share of 3D Metrology Market (2018)
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Highly Accurate Inspection Owing to Three-Dimensional Data for Modelling and Analysis
5.2.1.2 Increase in R&D Spending
5.2.1.3 Focus on Quality Control
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost Incurred for Setting Up 3D Metrology Facility
5.2.2.2 Lack of Expertise to Efficiently Handle 3D Metrology Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Cloud Computing Services Offer Effective Cost and Time Saving
5.2.3.2 Rise in Demand for Industry 4.0
5.2.3.3 Upsurge in Demand for 3D Metrology Services
5.2.3.4 Increase in Rentals and Leasing Services
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Simplified Software Solutions
6 3D Metrology Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Software
6.4 Services
6.4.1 After-Sales Services
6.4.2 Software as A Service
6.4.3 Storage as A Service
6.4.4 Measurement Services
7 3D Metrology Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.3 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)
7.3.1 Bridge CMM
7.3.2 Gantry CMM
7.3.3 Horizontal Arm CMM
7.3.4 Cantilever CMM
7.3.5 Articulated Arm CMM
7.4 Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)
7.4.1 3D Laser Scanner
7.4.2 Structured Light Scanner
7.4.3 Laser Tracker
7.5 Video Measuring Machine (VMM)
7.5.1 Vision System
7.5.2 Measuring Microscope
7.5.3 Optical Comparator
7.5.4 Multisensor Measuring System
7.6 Automated Optical Inspection
7.7 Form Measurement
8 3D Metrology Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Quality Control and Inspection
8.3 Reverse Engineering
8.4 Virtual Simulation
8.5 Other Applications
9 3D Metrology Market, By End-User Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aerospace & Defense
9.2.1 Aircraft Components
9.2.2 Defense
9.2.3 Space Exploration
9.3 Automotive
9.3.1 Automotive Design & Styling
9.3.2 Pilot Plant Metrology
9.3.3 Automotive Component Inspection
9.3.4 Others
9.4 Architecture & Construction
9.5 Medical
9.5.1 Orthopedics and Prosthetics
9.5.2 Medical Devices
9.5.3 Dental
9.6 Electronics
9.7 Energy & Power
9.7.1 Turbines (Gas, Wind, & Hydro)
9.7.2 Solar Panel
9.8 Heavy Machinery Industry
9.9 Mining
9.10 Others
10 Geographic Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Key Strategies Adopted By Top Players
11.2.1 Product Launches
11.2.2 Partnerships, Contracts, Agreements, and Collaborations
11.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.4 Microquadrants
11.4.1 Visionary Leaders
11.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators
11.4.3 Innovators
11.4.4 Emerging Companies
11.5 Strength of Product Offering (26 Companies)
11.6 Business Strategy Excellence (26 Companies)
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Hexagon
12.1.2 Faro Technologies
12.1.3 Nikon Metrology
12.1.4 Carl Zeiss
12.1.5 Kla-Tencor
12.1.6 Jenoptik
12.1.7 Renishaw
12.1.8 Mitutoyo Corporation
12.1.9 GOM
12.1.10 Creaform
12.1.11 Perceptron
12.1.12 3D Digital Corporation
12.1.13 Automated Precision
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Jlm Advanced Technical Services
12.2.2 Precision Products
12.2.3 Carmar Accuracy
