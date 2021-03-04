Global 3D Metrology Markets Report 2021-2025 - Stringent Regulations for Product Safety and Standardization & Automated Optical Inspection for Growing PCB Sector

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Metrology: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the market for 3D metrology with regard to its applications across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for 3D metrology in 2020 and projects the expected market size through 2025.

The industrial revolution is driving modern measurement systems in manufacturing plants. Innovations in manufacturing plants make production processes more effective and efficient, simultaneously lowering costs. These plants also use 3D metrology via precision measurement to obtain 3D data from the objects. Coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), portable handheld 3D scanners and laser trackers are used to make these measurements.

There is a wide range of 3D metrology available with features that can be customized to fit requirements and applications: quality control and inspection, reverse engineering, virtual simulation and others. 3D metrology is based on factors such as the application, size and shape to be measured, the need for portability, and the working environment.

The global market for 3D metrology is segmented by offering, product type, end-use industry, application and region. In terms of the offering, the market is categorized into hardware, software and services. Product types are CMM, VMM, AOI, form measurement and others. The market for 3D metrology is segmented by end-use industry: automotive, aerospace and defense, medical, electronics, energy and power, mining, architecture and construction, heavy machinery industry and others. Automotive currently accounts for the dominant share of the market and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

3D metrology ensures the quality of parts and components, so that fit and function areas intended despite different languages, processes and measurement systems. In the automotive industry, metrology ensures that vehicles and their parts are accurately and precisely manufactured, measured and assembled per standards. 3D metrology includes techniques and precision measuring tools such as coordinate measuring machines (CMMs) and precision measurement sensors. A continuously growing demand to maximize the performance and quality of manufactured components and parts with inspection solutions is a major factor driving the 3D metrology market.

There are various players offering metrology services in accordance with the needs of the end-use industry. 3D services provide in-depth, non-contact 3D measurement and inspection of any size, shape, form and surface across multiple end-use industries: automotive, aerospace, medical, energy and architecture and construction.

Leading players in this market include Hexagon, FARO Technologies, Nikon Metrology, Carl Zeiss, KLA-Tencor, Jenoptik, Renishaw, Mitutoyo Corp., Perceptron, 3D Digital. and Automated Precision Inc. These companies invest in 3D metrology to improve operations in manufacturing facilities.

Report Includes:

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Market share analysis of the 3D metrology market based on offerings, product, application, end-user industry and region and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on the 3D metrology market and insights into stringent regulations for product safety and standardization

Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Hexagon AB, Nikon Metrology, Carl Zeiss AG, KLA Tencor and Jenoptik AG

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

COVID-19: Impact on 3D Metrology Market

Market Drivers

Demand for Precision Manufacturing

Stringent Regulations for Product Safety and Standardization

Automated Optical Inspection for Growing PCB sector

Changing Product Lifecycles

Industry 4.0

Market Restraints

Selection of an Appropriate 3D Metrology Solution

Supply Chain Process

Case Studies

Nikon Metrology and FMI

FARO Technologies, Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co., Ltd.

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs)

Bridge CMM

Gantry CMM

Horizontal Arm CMM

Cantilever CMM

Articulated Arm CMM

Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)

3D Laser Scanner

Structured Light Scanner

Laser Tracker

Video Measuring Machines (VMMs)

Vision System

Measuring Microscope

Optical Comparator

Multisensor Measuring System

Automated Optical Inspection

Form Measurement

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Quality Control and Inspection

Reverse Engineering

Virtual Simulation

Other Applications

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Aircraft Components

Military Aviation

Space Exploration

Automotive

Automotive Design and Styling

Pilot Plant Metrology

Automotive Component Inspection

Architecture and Construction

Medical

Orthopedics and Prosthetics

Medical Devices

Dental

Electronics

Energy and Power

Turbines (Gas, Wind, Hydro)

Solar Panel

Heavy Machinery Industry

Mining

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Overview of Players in the Market

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Niche Players

Market Ranking Analysis

Top-Ranked Companies

Hexagon AB

Nikon Metrology

Carl Zeiss

KLA Tencor

Jenoptik Ag

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

3D Systems Inc.

Accu Measuring Solutions

Ansys Inc.

Automated Precision Inc.

Baker Hughes Co.

Carl Zeiss

Creaform Inc. (Ametek)

Cyberoptics Corp.

Edm Department Inc.

Exact Metrology

Faro Technologies Inc.

Fixlogix Llc

Foba Ag

Heidenhain

Hexagon Ab

Innovmetric

Jenoptik Ag

Jlm Advanced Technical Services Inc.

Kla-Tencor

The L.S. Starrett Co.

Metrofort

Metrologic Group S.A.S

Mitutoyo Corp.

Nikon Metrology

Perceptron Inc.

Proto3000

Q-Plus Labs

Renishaw Plc

Trimet: Manufacturing & Metrology

Verisurf Software Inc.

