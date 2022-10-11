Global 3D Printed Drugs Market Report 2022: Untapped Markets in Developing Countries Present Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printed Drugs Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global 3D printed drugs market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global 3D printed drugs market to grow with a CAGR of over 7% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on 3D printed drugs market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.

The report on 3D printed drugs market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global 3D printed drugs market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global 3D printed drugs market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

The rise in the rate of adoption of personalized drugs

The proliferating prevalence of chronic diseases

2) Restraints

The lack of government regulations for 3D printed products

3) Opportunities

Untapped markets in developing countries

Segment Covered

The global 3D printed drugs market is segmented on the basis of technology, and application.



The Global 3D Printed Drugs Market by Technology

Inkjet Printing

Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Others

The Global 3D Printed Drugs Market by Application

Orthopedic

Hearing & Audibility Aid

Medical Implants

Dental

Neurology

Others

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Hewlett Packard Caribe

Aprecia Pharmaceuticals

3D Printer Drug Machine

Merck KGaA

Triastek, Inc.

FabRx Ltd.

Cycle Pharmaceuticals

GE Healthcare

Other Companies

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. 3D Printed Drugs Market Highlights

2.2. 3D Printed Drugs Market Projection

2.3. 3D Printed Drugs Market Regional Highlights



3. Global 3D Printed Drugs Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the 3D Printed Drugs Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of 3D Printed Drugs Market



4. 3D Printed Drugs Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global 3D Printed Drugs Market by Technology

5.1. Inkjet Printing

5.2. Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)

5.3. Stereolithography (SLA)

5.4. Others



6. Global 3D Printed Drugs Market by Application

6.1. Orthopedic

6.2. Hearing & Audibility Aid

6.3. Medical Implants

6.4. Dental

6.5. Neurology

6.6. Others



7. Global 3D Printed Drugs Market by Region 2022-2028

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America 3D Printed Drugs Market by Technology

7.1.2. North America 3D Printed Drugs Market by Application

7.1.3. North America 3D Printed Drugs Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe 3D Printed Drugs Market by Technology

7.2.2. Europe 3D Printed Drugs Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe 3D Printed Drugs Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific 3D Printed Drugs Market by Technology

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific 3D Printed Drugs Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific 3D Printed Drugs Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW 3D Printed Drugs Market by Technology

7.4.2. RoW 3D Printed Drugs Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW 3D Printed Drugs Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nx59fc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets