Global 3D Printed Drugs Market Report to 2027: Benefits Associated with 3D Printed Drugs Fuel the Sector

The global 3D printed drugs market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to increasing awareness amongst people and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of 3D printed drugs.
Companies Mentioned
- Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, LLC.
- FabRx Ltd.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Triastek, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Formac Pharmaceuticals N.V.
- AstraZeneca plc
- Extend Biosciences, Inc.
- Affinity Therapeutics, LLC
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Besides increasing number of patients suffering from dysphagia is expected to support the market growth in the coming years. Dysphagia is characterized by difficulty in swallowing. In this disease, it takes more time and effort to move food or liquid from mouth to stomach.
3D printed drugs are drugs created by 3D printing technology that are used to treat patients suffering from dysphagia. 3D printed drugs have a porous structure that can rapidly disintegrate in the mouth.
Besides, increasing investments by government organizations for inventing new drugs related to different diseases couples with growing awareness regarding usage of 3D printed drugs among people and healthcare providers will further boost the market growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, growing popularity of personalized medicine is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, renal problems, among others across the globe is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of global 3D printed drugs market. According to global cancer observatory, around 19,292,789 new cancer cases were reported worldwide in 2020, with breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectum cancer, prostate cancer and stomach cancer being the most prevalent types.
This in turn is expected to increase the demand for 3D printed drugs for the treatment of different types of cancers. Additionally, growing geriatric population across the globe which is susceptible to various diseases requires medications that are not only effective but also affordable, thereby fuelling the growth of global 3D printed drugs market.
Benefits Associated With 3D Printed Drugs
There are numerous benefits associated with the use of 3D Printed Drugs such as using this technique medicines can be produced in small batches with carefully tailored shapes, dosages, and sizes, among others. In addition, the use of 3D printing technology can significantly reduce manufacturing costs.
This in turn is expected to increase investments in this space, thereby supporting the market growth during the forecast period. However, increased awareness of the benefits of these medications, such as their immediate solubility, faster manufacturing time, reduced waste, and easy on-demand manufacturing is likely to create multiple prospects for market growth.
Report Scope:
In this report, Global 3D Printed Drugs Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
3D Printed Drugs Market, By Technology:
- Inkjet Printing
- Fused Deposition Modeling
- Stereolithography
- Zip Dose Technology
- Others
3D Printed Drugs Market, By Application:
- Orthopedic
- Neurology
- Dental
- Others
3D Printed Drugs Market, By End User:
- Hospital & Clinics
- Academic & Research Institutions
- Others
3D Printed Drugs Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Turkey
- Egypt
