Global 3D Printed Medical Implants Markets Report 2019: Predictions, Forecasts, and Development Scenarios

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Additive Manufacturing in Orthopedics: Markets for 3D Printed Medical Implants 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report on additive manufacturing in orthopedics helps stakeholders make informed decisions during a critical period in additive manufacturing's development as medical technology.



The report provides detailed insights by sub-segment in the current additive orthopedic world, while also providing future projections for the industry as a whole as it navigates trends like increasing interest from device OEMs wanting more control over their manufacturing supply chain, changing regulatory scenarios and commoditization of existing orthopedic solutions.

This report features a written analysis and an accompanying data set of market tracking and forecast data, and is the ideal resource for stakeholders in medical implants ranging from device OEMs, to contract manufacturers and service providers exploring AM's possibilities, to AM solutions companies wanting detailed insights in one of the industry's biggest group of adopters.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Status of the Additive Orthopedics Market in 2019

1.1 Market Status in 2019 - Business Cases Continue to Build

1.1.1 Orthopedic OEMs Make Acquisitions, Investments to Grow AM Capabilities

1.1.2 Contract Manufacturers Conservatively Growing Additive Competencies, Face Challenges

1.2 Trends Shaping the Additive Orthopedics Market in 2019

1.2.1 Additively Manufactured Instrumentation and Surgical Guides Provide Full Spectrum of Value in AM Orthopedics

1.2.2 New Metals for Additive Orthopedic Applications - Will They Gain Traction?

1.2.3 Additive Equipment and Solutions Companies Must Step in to Aid Customer Implementations

1.3 Current Segmentation of the Additive Orthopedics Market

1.3.1 Market Segment by Material of Devices

1.3.2 Market Segment by Type of Device

1.3.3 Market Segment by Device Design

1.4 Regulatory Progress and Advancements in 2019

1.5 Additive Technology Adoption for Implant Manufacturing by Process Type

Chapter Two: Assessing Advancements in Orthopedic Care via Additive Technologies

2.1 AM Knee Device Market

2.1.1 Competitive Structuring of Additive Ortho in Knee Replacement Implants

2.1.2 Future Market Dynamics in the Additive Knee Segment - Patient-Specific Implants, New Materials, Surgical Guides

2.2 AM Hip Device Market

2.2.1 Ongoing Debates in Additive Manufacturing's Clinical Effectiveness in Hip Arthroplasty

2.2.2 Competitive Structuring of Additive Ortho in Hip Replacements

2.2.3 Additive Materials for Hip Implants and Choice of Production Method

2.3 AM Spine Device Market

2.3.1 Competitive Structuring of Additive Ortho in Spine Markets

2.3.2 Spinal Implant Production Growth and Method

2.4 AM Cranial Maxillofacial Device Market

2.4.1 The Future of the AM CMF Segment

2.5 AM Extremity and Shoulder Device Market

2.5.1 Competitive Structure of the Additive Extremity and Shoulder Markets

2.6 Market for Other Types of Trauma AM Devices

2.6.1 Long Bone Osteotomy Implants

2.6.2 Fracture Locking Plates

Chapter Three: Competitive Landscape of the Additive Orthopedic Market

3.1 AM System Providers for Orthopedic Applications

3.2 Orthopedic Device OEMs with AM Competency

Exactech

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Lima Corporate

Adler Ortho

SI-Bone

4WEB Medical

3.3 Contract Manufacturers and Print Services Providers for Orthopedic Manufacturing Materialise

Xilloc

Oerlikon (DiSanto Technology)

Eurocoating (United Coatings Group)

FMI Instrumed

Tangible Solutions

Chapter Four: Examining the Future of Additive Orthopedics - Predictions, Forecasts, and Development Scenarios

4.1 Adoption Drivers - Becoming the Technology of Orthopedic Medical Devices

4.2 Regional Market Perspectives - Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World

Companies Mentioned



4WEB Medical

Adler Ortho

Eurocoating (United Coatings Group)

Exactech

FMI Instrumed

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Lima Corporate

Oerlikon (DiSanto Technology)

SI-Bone

Stryker

Tangible Solutions

Xilloc

Zimmer Biomet

