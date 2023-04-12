Global 3D Printed Wearables Market to 2032: Growing Technology Advancements in 3D Printing Fuel the Sector

DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Printed Wearables Market 2022-2032 by Product Type, Material Type, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D printed wearables market will reach $8,778.5 million by 2032, growing by 9.7% annually over 2022-2032.

Selected Key Players:

3D Systems, Inc.

Arcam AB

Biomedical Modeling Inc.

Carbon, Inc.

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K

EnvisionTEC, Inc.

EOS GMBH (Electro Optical Systems)

General Electric (GE) Co.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Materialise N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Omron Corporation

Prodways Group

Renishaw Plc

Stratasys Ltd.

Under Armour, Inc.

The market is driven by the expanding demand for interestingly designed items, expanding focus on health by both the general population and customer innovation organizations increasing healthcare spending, a rising incidence of chronic diseases, and growing technology advancements in 3D printing.



The report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global 3D printed wearables market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 3D printed wearables market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Material Type, End User, and Region.



Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Prosthetics

Fitness Trackers

Smart Watches

Orthopedic Implants

Surgical Instruments

Based on Material Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Plastics & Polymers

Metals & Metal Alloys

Ceramics

Biocompatible Material

Other Material Types

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharma and Biotech Companies

Medical and Surgical Centers

Academic Institutes

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Netherlands , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia , South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Product Type, Material Type and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/use4h3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets