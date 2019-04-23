Global 3D Printing (3DP) Market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over XX% during 2018 - 2023

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global 3D printing/Additive manufacturing market. The report on Global 3D Printing/Additive manufacturing market has been analysed By Use Type (Personal, commercial), By Technology Type (Stereolithography, Fused Deposition Modeling, Selective Laser Sintering, Multi Jet Modeling) and By Application Type (Aerospace & Defence, Automobile, HealthCare, Industrial, Jewellery, Consumer Products & Electronics, Others). The Global 3D Printing/Additive manufacturing market has been assessed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.



Global 3D Printing market is expected to grow mainly due to rapid urbanization in emerging economies, development of larger projects in industrial sectors along with improvement and expansion of manufacturing industries. The market is expected to grow owing to technological development. Such developments will not only affect the faster printing processes but also enhance the printing material's variety and quality.



According to the report, "Global 3D Printing (3DP) Market: Analysis By Technology (Stereolithography, Fused Deposition Modeling, Selective Laser Sintering, Multi Jet Modeling), By Use (Commercial, Personal), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automobile, HealthCare, Industrial, Consumer Products & Electronics, others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)- - By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, MEA), By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, UK, China, Japan, India)", global market by value is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over XX% during 2018 – 2023, primarily driven by growing urbanization and major initiatives taken by the governments in developing countries for the development of construction sector. Leading 3D printing manufacturing companies are developing more reliable and long-lasting products which are more relying on the latest technologies. The demand is growing from major developing countries for the construction of infrastructure projects.



The report titled "Global 3D Printing (3DP) Market: Analysis By Technology (Stereolithography, Fused Deposition Modeling, Selective Laser Sintering, Multi Jet Modeling), By Use (Commercial, Personal), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automobile, HealthCare, Industrial, Consumer Products & Electronics, others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) - By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, MEA), By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, UK, China, Japan, India)" has covered and analysed the potential of global 3D Printing market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Scope of the Report

Global 3D Printing Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Global 3D Printing Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Use Type - Personal, Commercial

• By Technology Type – S.L.A, F.D.M, S.L.S, S.L.M, others

• By Application – Aerospace, Automobile, Healthcare, Industrial, Academic Institution, Government/Military, Architectural, Consumer Products & Electronics.



Regional Analysis - Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Global 3D Printing Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Use Type - Personal, Commercial

• By Technology Type – S.L.A, F.D.M, S.L.S, S.L.M, others

• By Application – Aerospace, Automobile, Healthcare, Industrial, Academic Institution, Government/Military, Architectural, Consumer Products & Electronics.



Country Analysis - United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Global 3D Printing Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Use Type - Personal, Commercial

• By Technology Type – S.L.A, F.D.M, S.L.S, S.L.M, others

• By Application – Aerospace, Automobile, Healthcare, Industrial, Academic Institution, Government/Military, Architectural, Consumer Products & Electronics.



Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – ExOne, 3D Systems, Stratasys, Renishaw, SLM Solutions, EnvisionTec Gmbh, Voxeljet, Optomec, EOS, Materialise.



