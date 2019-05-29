NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global 3D printing filament market is anticipated to grow from $ 2.1 billion in 2018 and reach $ 7.7 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 24.5%. The growth in the market is led by increasing end use of printing filament in numerous end-use industries and growing awareness about 3D printing technology. Global 3D printing filament market can be segmented based on material, type, end use and region. Based on type, the market is segmented as plastics, metals and ceramics. Among these types, plastics sub-segment dominates global 3D printing filament market owing to its properties and growing application areas in different end-use industries. Plastics are the most commonly used material in many industries for varied end use areas. However, metals segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. Further, among material, both PLA and ABS types are the majorly used categories owing to their availability as well as cost-effectiveness.

Among end-use industries, aerospace & defense industry is expected to register the fastest growth in global 3D printing filament market on account of increasing end use areas, rising investments and technological advancements. Boeing is anticipated to increase its production capacity due to the demand backlog, which is estimated to propel demand for 3D printing filament market during forecast period.

Among regions, North America dominated global 3D printing filament market in 2018.Further, the region is anticipated to grow at a high rate during forecast period as well, owing to growing demand for 3D printing filament from the US, Canada and Mexico.



High demand from end-use industries including the aerospace & defense, medical & dental, automotive, electronics, etc., are further propelling the growth of global 3D printing filament markets in these countries.

Some of the major companies operating in global 3D printing filament market are Stratasys, Ltd, 3D Systems Corporation, MERCK GROUP, Arkema S.A., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Materialise NV, Evonik Industries AG, SABIC, Clariant, Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co., Ltd., and DowDuPont, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global 3D printing filament market size.

• To forecast global 3D printing filament market based on type, material, end use and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global 3D printing filament market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global 3D printing filament market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for 3D printing filament market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of 3D printing filament.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in global 3D printing filament market.

The analyst calculated global 3D printing filament market size using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and end uses for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• 3D printing filament manufacturers and suppliers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to 3D printing filament

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global 3D printing filament market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Plastics

o Metals

o Ceramics

• Market, By Material:

o ABS

o PLA

o PET

o Titanium

o Copper

o Stainless Steel

o Metal Alloys

o Others

• Market, By End Use:

o Medical & Dental

o Automotive

o Consumer Goods

o Aerospace & Defense

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- Singapore

o Europe

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- France

- Germany

- Sweden

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Rest of World

- MEA

- South America



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global 3D printing filament market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



