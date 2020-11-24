Global 3D Printing Filaments Market (2020 to 2030) - by Type and Application

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Filaments Market Research Report: By Type, Application - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019, the global 3D printing filaments market attained a value of $693.1 million. As per the estimates of the publisher, a market research firm based in India, the market would progress at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2020 to 2030 and generate a revenue of $7,082.0 million in 2030. This sharp surge in the valuation of the market is credited to the growing adoption of 3D printing technology in the aerospace industry, which is itself exhibiting rapid expansion.



According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), commercial airlines generated a total revenue of $876.0 billion in 2019, as compared to the $845.0 billion revenue witnessed in 2018. The rapid advancement of the aviation and aerospace industries is pushing up the requirement for new aircrafts. This is, in turn, fueling the manufacturing of aircrafts and aircraft components across the globe. The 3D printing technology is very effective for manufacturing these components.



This is because this technology utilizes filaments for producing aircraft components, which causes a huge reduction in the weights of these products. Moreover, these filaments improve the strength of aircraft components, make the manufacturing of customized designs and complex parts possible, and produce minimal wastage. Because of these factors, 3D printing filaments are increasingly being adopted in the aerospace industry. Besides this, the growing usage of these filaments in the automotive industry is also driving the progress of the market.



Because of the above-mentioned factor, the growth of the aviation sector is positively impacting the global demand for 3D printing filaments. Across the globe, the 3D printing filaments market is predicted to demonstrate the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the upcoming years. This would be because of the surging manufacturing activities, especially in China, and the increasing government support regarding the usage of 3D printing technology in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography

1.3.4 Analysis Period

1.3.5 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.5.1 Value

1.3.5.2 Volume

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Currency Conversion Rates

2.6 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Plastics

4.1.1.1.1 PLA

4.1.1.1.2 ABS

4.1.1.1.3 ASA

4.1.1.1.4 PETG

4.1.1.1.5 Others

4.1.1.2 Metals

4.1.1.3 Ceramics

4.1.1.4 Others

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Industrial goods

4.1.2.2 Aerospace and defense

4.1.2.3 Automotive

4.1.2.4 Consumer goods

4.1.2.5 Healthcare

4.1.2.6 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Shift from traditional manufacturing methods to filament-based 3D printing processes

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing demand for 3D printing filaments in the aerospace industry

4.3.2.2 Growing demand for 3D printed components and parts in the automotive industry

4.3.2.3 Need to achieve mass customization of products

4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Lack of skilled workforce

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Development of new filaments for 3D printing

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on 3D Printing Filament Market

4.4.1 Demand for 3D Printing Filaments

4.4.2 Manufacturing



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Plastic Filaments Market, By Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Plastic Filaments Market, By Type

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Country



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Type

7.1.1 Plastic Filaments Market, By Type

7.2 By Application

7.3 By Country



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Type

8.1.1 Plastic Filaments Market, By Type

8.2 By Application

8.3 By Country



Chapter 9. RoW Market Size and Forecast

9.1 By Type

9.1.1 Plastic Filaments Market, By Type

9.2 By Application

9.3 By Country



Chapter 10. Major Markets: Segment Analysis

10.1 U.S. Market, By Type

10.1.1 Plastic Filaments Market, By Type

10.2 U.S. Market, By Application

10.3 China Market, By Type

10.3.1 Plastic Filaments Market, By Type

10.4 China Market, By Application

10.5 Germany Market, By Type

10.5.1 Plastic Filaments Market, By Type

10.6 Germany Market, By Application

10.7 Japan Market, By Type

10.7.1 Plastic Filaments Market, By Type

10.8 Japan Market, By Application



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players'

11.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.3 List of Other Players

11.4 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.4.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4.2 Product Launches

11.4.3 Partnerships

11.4.4 Facility Expansion

11.4.5 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Stratasys Ltd.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.1.3 Key Financial Summary

12.2 3D Systems Corporation

12.2.1 Business Overview

12.2.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.2.3 Key Financial Summary

12.3 Airwolf 3D

12.3.1 Business Overview

12.3.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.4 ColorFabb B.V.

12.4.1 Business Overview

12.4.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.5 Markforged Inc.

12.5.1 Business Overview

12.5.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.6 Push Plastic

12.6.1 Business Overview

12.6.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.7 Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co. Ltd.

12.7.1 Business Overview

12.7.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.8 Solidspace Technology LLP

12.8.1 Business Overview

12.8.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.9 TreeD Filaments

12.9.1 Business Overview

12.9.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.10 Innofil3D BV

12.10.1 Business Overview

12.10.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.11 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

12.11.1 Business Overview

12.11.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.11.3 Key Financial Summary

12.12 Evonik Industries AG

12.12.1 Business Overview

12.12.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.12.3 Key Financial Summary

12.13 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

12.13.1 Business Overview

12.13.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.13.3 Key Financial Summary

12.14 SABIC

12.14.1 Business Overview

12.14.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.14.3 Key Financial Summary

12.15 Huntsman Corporation

12.15.1 Business Overview

12.15.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.15.3 Key Financial Summary



Chapter 13. Appendix

13.1 Abbreviations

13.2 Sources and References

13.3 Related Reports



