Global 3D Printing Market in Education Sector 2018-2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About 3D Printing Market in Education Sector







3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, uses CAD to create 3D objects using plastic, metal, and composite materials. These materials are then layered to create physical models, prototypes, patterns, tooling components, and production parts.







Technavio's analysts forecast the Global 3D Printing Market in Education Sector to grow at a CAGR of 19.68% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the 3D printing market in the education sector. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of 3D printers and 3D printing services and materials across the globe.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, 3D printing market in the education sector 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• 3D Systems



• EnvisionTEC



• ExOne



• Materialise



• Stratasys







Market driver



• Rapid development in 3D printing technology



Market challenge



• Popularity of alternate immersive learning platforms



Market trend



• Application of 3D metal printing in education sector



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?







