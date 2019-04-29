Global 3D Printing Market Report From IDTechEx Research: Technology and Market Analysis

BOSTON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After initial commercialisation in the 1990s, 3D printing underwent a period of intense interest in 2013. Key players were quick to capitalise on this interest, enjoying exponential revenue growth between 2013 and 2016 as a result. Since then, the hype has subsided and additive manufacturing is starting to find its place among other manufacturing methods. In particular, focus has now shifted away from the consumer and rapid prototyping towards the digitisation of workflows and the manufacture of production quality final products. Several industries are now seriously analysing the benefits and competitive edge that 3D printing can lend their operations and the most eagerly anticipated technological innovations are catering to these professional users. Although all signs point to a period of seriousness and readjustment in the 3D printing market as it transitions to cater to the needs of this user group, there remains enormous potential for growth over the next decade: in the recently released report 3D Printing 2019-2029: Technology and Market Analysis, IDTechEx Research forecasts that the global market for 3D printing equipment, materials, software and services is estimated to be worth $31 billion by the year 2029.

Technology and Applications

In 2018, the 3D printing market comprises multiple different printer technologies. This report takes an in-depth look into established printer types compatible with polymer, metal and ceramic materials, including Vat Photopolymerisation (SLA/DLP/CLIP), Powder Bed Fusion (SLS/DMLS/EBM), Material Extrusion, Material Jetting, Binder Jetting, Directed Energy Deposition and Sheet Lamination. Key technological capabilities, applicable markets, SWOT analyses and key manufacturers are discussed for each established printer type. In addition, nascent printer technologies that will be commercialised in 2018 are introduced and their technological capabilities evaluated.

Market analysis

3D Printing 2019-2029: Technology and Market Analysis forecasts the overall 3D printing market to 2029 with in-depth discussion of currently commercialised and emerging printer technologies. The current state of the printer market is analysed and long-range forecasts from 2019-2029 for installed base, units sold and revenue per annum segmented by printer technology, value chain position and end-user industry are evaluated.

IDTechEx conducted exhaustive primary research with companies positioned throughout the entire 3D printing value chain for key insights into the trends impacting growth to 2028. Over 60 company profiles have been included in the report including Stratasys, 3D Systems, EOS, Concept Laser GmbH and Arcam AB, amongst others.

Key questions that are answered in this report:

What are the current and emerging printer technology types in 2019?

How do metrics such as price, build speed, build volume and precision vary by printer type?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of different 3D printing technologies?

Which printers support different material classes?

What is the current installed base of 3D printers?

What is the price range of 3D printers by technology type?

What are the market shares of those active in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of market growth?

How will sales of different printer types evolve from 2019 to 2029?

Table of Contents for 3D Printing 2019-2029: Technology and Market Analysis

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Major material-process relationships

1.2. Why adopt 3D printing?

1.3. Revenue from 3D printer sales of major printer OEMs

1.4. TPE printers unit sales market share 2018

1.5. Vat photopolymerisation unit sales market share 2018

1.6. Polymer powder bed fusion unit sales market share 2018

1.7. Metal powder bed fusion unit sales market share 2018

1.8. Revenue forecast for hardware, software and services

1.9. 3D printing revenue forecast by industry

1.10. Drivers and restraints of growth

2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Glossary: common acronyms for reference

2.2. Scope of report

2.3. The seven different types of 3D printing processes

2.4. Major material-process relationships

2.5. Why adopt 3D printing?

2.6. History of 3D printing polymers: the rise of the hobbyist

2.7. History of 3D printing metals

2.8. Business models: securing future revenues

2.9. Consumer vs prosumer vs professional

2.10. Use patterns and market segmentation

2.11. The desktop 3D printer explosion

2.12. Drivers and restraints of growth

3. POLYMER PRINTING PROCESSES

3.1. Powder bed fusion: Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

3.2. Binder jetting: polymer binder jetting

3.3. Extrusion: Thermoplastics (TPE)

3.4. Vat photopolymerisation: Stereolithography (SLA)

3.5. Vat photopolymerisation: Direct Light Processing (DLP)

3.6. Material jetting

3.7. Sheet lamination: Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

4. POLYMER PRINTERS: COMPARISON

4.1. Price versus precision

4.2. Price versus speed

4.3. Price versus volume

4.4. Speed versus volume

4.5. Speed versus precision

5. METAL PRINTING PROCESSES

5.1. Powder bed fusion: Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

5.2. Powder bed fusion: Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

5.3. Directed energy deposition: Blown Powder

5.4. Directed energy deposition: Welding

5.5. Binder jetting: Metal Binder Jetting

5.6. Binder jetting: Sand Binder Jetting

5.7. Sheet lamination: Ultrasonic Additive Manufacturing (UAM)

6. NEW METAL PRINTING PROCESSES

6.1. Extrusion: Metal + polymer filament (MPFE)

6.2. Vat photopolymerisation: Direct Light Processing (DLP)

6.3. Material jetting: nanoparticle jetting (NJP)

6.4. Material jetting: magnetohydrodynamic deposition

6.5. Material jetting: microfluidic electroplating

7. METAL PRINTERS: COMPARISON

7.1. Price versus precision

7.2. Price versus speed

7.3. Price versus volume

7.4. Speed versus volume

7.5. Speed versus precision

7.6. Precision versus volume

8. CERAMIC PRINTING PROCESSES

8.1. Extrusion: Clay

8.2. Vat photopolymerisation: Digital Light Processing (DLP)

8.3. Service bureaus: additional processes

9. 3D PRINTING SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY

9.1. Overview of 3D printing software segments

9.2. Relationship between 3D printing hardware and software

9.3. Hobbyist 3D printing software usage

9.4. Professional 3D printing software usage

9.5. Computer Aided Design (CAD)

9.6. .STL files

9.7. Computer Aided Engineering (CAE): Topology

9.8. Computer Aided Engineering (CAE): process simulation

9.9. Computer Aided Manufacture (CAM): Build preparation

9.10. Unmet needs in 3D printing software

10. TECHNOLOGY FORECAST

10.1. EU Roadmap for Technical AM Development

10.2. EU Roadmap of Grand Challenges served by AM

10.3. Supersonic metal powder jetting

10.4. Multiphoton lithography

10.5. The rise of multimaterial printing

10.6. 3D scanners and medical imaging techniques

10.7. Generative design for product lightweighting

10.8. Thermoplastic Recycling

10.9. LCD stereolithography 3D Printing

11. APPLICATION CASE STUDIES

11.1. Aerospace and Defense

11.2. Medical and Dental

12. MARKET ANALYSIS

12.1. Revenues of major printer OEMs

12.2. Mergers and acquisitions in metal 3D printing

12.3. Degree of market saturation in 2018

12.4. TPE printers unit sales market share 2018

12.5. Vat photopolymerisation unit sales market share 2018

12.6. Polymer powder bed fusion unit sales market share 2018

12.7. Metal powder bed fusion unit sales market share 2018

12.8. Metal printers: average prices 2018

13. MARKET FORECAST

13.1. Forecast methodology and presentation of findings

13.2. Installed base supply forecast: Industrial printers

13.3. Annual unit sales forecast: Industrial printers

13.4. Annual printer revenue forecast: Industrial printers

13.5. Installed base supply forecast: Desktop printers

13.6. Annual unit sales forecast: Desktop printers

13.7. Annual printer revenues forecast: Desktop printers

13.8. Revenue forecast for hardware, software and services

13.9. 3D printing revenue forecast by industry

14. CONCLUSIONS

15. APPENDIX: COMPANY PROFILES

