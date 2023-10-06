Global 3D Printing Market Surges to $19.8 Billion in 2022, Expected to Reach $67 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "3D Printing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D printing market surged to a valuation of US$ 19.8 billion in 2022. Anticipating an explosive growth trajectory, [Publisher] forecasts the market to reach a staggering US$ 67 billion by 2028, showcasing a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

3D Printing Revolutionizes Industries with Customization

3D printing technology, characterized by its layer-by-layer addition of materials, has become a transformative force across industries. This cutting-edge technology empowers the creation of high-end 3D objects of any shape and size without the need for molds or machines. Widely embraced in sectors such as consumer electronics, healthcare, automobiles, and aerospace, 3D printing offers bespoke solutions and services.

Applications Across Industries

  • Automotive: 3D printing is instrumental in the automotive industry for prototyping and producing functional parts.
  • Fashion: The fashion industry employs 3D printing for crafting jewelry and nylon-based clothing designs.
  • Healthcare: Personalized hearing aid shells, braces, and tooth implants are now created using 3D printing technology.
  • Biological Materials: Researchers are investing in the development of prosthetic parts using biological materials like bone, skin, and cartilage, reducing production time and costs.
  • Aerospace: The advent of metal 3D printing technologies, such as binder jetting, is transforming the aerospace industry by enabling the manufacturing of lighter aircraft structures, frames, and parts.

Regional Adoption

North America and Europe are at the forefront of 3D printing adoption, acting as early adopters of this game-changing technology. However, the Asia Pacific region, particularly China, is poised to witness extensive adoption of 3D printing in the manufacturing sector in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation

The comprehensive report by [Publisher] offers detailed insights and forecasts, segmented by:

Breakup by Technology:

  • Stereolithography
  • Fused Deposition Modeling
  • Selective Laser Sintering
  • Electron Beam Melting
  • Digital Light Processing
  • Others

Breakup by Process:

  • Binder Jetting
  • Directed Energy Deposition
  • Material Extrusion
  • Material Jetting
  • Powder Bed Fusion
  • Sheet Lamination
  • Vat Photopolymerization

Breakup by Material:

  • Photopolymers
  • Plastics
  • Metals and Ceramics
  • Others

Breakup by Offering:

  • Printer
  • Material
  • Software
  • Service

Breakup by Application:

  • Prototyping
  • Tooling
  • Functional Part Manufacturing

Breakup by End-User:

  • Consumer Products
  • Machinery
  • Healthcare
  • Aerospace
  • Automobile
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • Europe
  • North America
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The report analyzes the competitive landscape of the market, featuring key players such as Stratasys, 3D Systems, Materialise, EOS GmbH, GE Additive, ExOne, Voxeljet, HP, SLM Solutions, EnvisionTEC, Protolabs, Mcor Technologies, Optomec, Groupe Gorge, Ultimaker, Renishaw, Beijing Tiertime Technology, Xyzprinting, and more.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the global 3D printing market size in 2022?
  • What will be the global 3D printing market outlook during the forecast period (2023-2028)?
  • What are the global 3D printing market drivers?
  • What are the major trends in the global 3D printing market?
  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global 3D printing market?
  • What is the global 3D printing market breakup by technology?
  • What is the global 3D printing market breakup by process?
  • What is the global 3D printing market breakup by material?
  • What is the global 3D printing market breakup by offering?
  • What is the global 3D printing market breakup by application?
  • What is the global 3D printing market breakup by end user?
  • What are the major regions in the global 3D printing market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

143

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$19.8 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$67 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

22.5 %

Regions Covered

Global

