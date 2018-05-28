Global 3D Printing Materials Market for Aerospace Industry, Forecast to 2024

LONDON, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Set to Witness Exemplary Growth with High Double-digit Growth Over the Forecast Period



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5402929



This research service analyzes the global 3D printing materials market for the aerospace industry.The main segments covered by product type are plastic powders, plastic filaments, and metal powders.



Plastic powders are further sub-segmented into polyamide, TPU, PEEK, and others.Plastic filaments are sub-segmented into PEI, ABS, polycarbonate, and others.



Metals are sub-segmented into titanium, inconel, aluminum, and others.In terms of applications, the market has been fragmented into rapid prototyping, tooling, and production.



End-user segments are represented by aircraft and spacecraft. Functional segments are represented by body & interiors, jigs & tools, and engine. Major market drivers and restraints, regional demand outlooks, application growth trends, and product trends are also discussed. Unit shipment and revenue forecasts have been provided for each segment from 2014 to 2024. Competitive structure and market share data have been provided at the top level. The competitive environment has been covered for each segment. The base year is 2017 and the forecast period ends at 2024.



Mega Trends: Functionality & performance, minimization of carbon footprint, and globalization of manufacturing services are the key Mega Trends that impact the aerospace additive manufacturing industry.Weight optimization without compromising on the safety and functionality is an area of high interest and research for all OEMs and parts manufacturers alike.



Considerably lower material wastage results in lower carbon footprint.Influencing Factors: Unlike most industries, production is the largest application for 3D printing in the aerospace industry.



Design freedom, quick turnaround time, and ability to produce on demand are the few factors that exert a major influence on the market penetration of 3D printing technology in the aerospace industry.Lack of clear guidelines and high capital involvement restrain the wider adoption of the technology in the industry.



However, as a large number of success stories evolve in the industry, the acceptance of 3D printing is projected to increase.



Regional Trends: North America and Europe have traditionally led the aerospace 3D printing materials market in terms of demand and revenue due to the high R&D and presence of leading aircraft manufacturers, as well as system manufacturers.North America is set to be the most attractive region over the forecast period and lead regional demand in 2024.



North America will be followed by Europe in terms of demand as well as revenue The Asia-Pacific region is a nascent market at present, with substantial growth potential. However, the cost-sensitive nature of the market restrains its potential in the present market condition.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5402929



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-3d-printing-materials-market-for-aerospace-industry-forecast-to-2024-300655429.html