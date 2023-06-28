Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Strategic Business Report 2023: 3D Bioprinting Gives New Hope to Address Organ Shortage for Transplantation

28 Jun, 2023, 11:30 ET
The global market for 3D Printing Medical Devices estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.8% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 18.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $584.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR
The 3D Printing Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$584.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$808.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 16.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.8% CAGR.
- 3D Systems Corporation
- 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd
- Anatomics Pty Ltd
- Biomedical Modeling Inc.
- Carbon, Inc.
- Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.
- EnvisionTEC GmbH
- EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
- Exone
- Formlabs
- General Electric Company
- Materialise NV
- Organovo Holdings, Inc.
- Oxferd Performance Materials, Inc.
- Prodways
- Proto Labs
- Renishaw plc
- SLM Solutions Group AG
- Stratasys Ltd.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
- A General Review on Impact on Medical Equipment & Supplies
- Table 127: Global Medical Equipment & Supplies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- 3D Printing Gains Recognition Amid the Pandemic
- 3D Printing Tuned to Tackle Emergency
- List of Application Areas of 3D Printing, Especially for Fighting Against Covid-19 Pandemic
- Printing Based Diagnostic Tools by Manufacturers
- 3D Printing Medical Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- 3D Printing: A Transformative Technology
- 3D Printing Defined
- 3D Printing: Key Advantages & Limitations of the Intriguing Technology
- How 3D Printing Gains Over Commercial Manufacturing
- Additive Manufacturing (AM): Applications Timeline
- Healthcare: A Promising Market for 3D Printing Technology
- Commonly Used Materials for 3D Printing by Various Printing Processes
- Global Market for 3D Printing Materials in Healthcare Sector by Material Type: 2019
- Types of 3D Printing Technologies
- Outlook
- Technological Advancements to Play an Essential Role
- Growing Opportunities in the Production of Surgical Tools
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- 3D Printing Comes to Aid to Alleviate the Shortage of PPE Amid the Pandemic
- Face Masks
- Market Penetration of Face Masks Worldwide in 1Q 2020 (In %)
- Global Disposable Masks Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2012, 2019, 2020, and 2024
- Face Shields & Auxiliary Accessories
- 3D Printing Based Personal Protective Equipment From Manufacturers
- Ventilator Devices Deficit Helps 3D Printing Venture into Exciting Direction amid COVID-19 Crisis
- 3D Printing Based Ventilator Devices and Accessories
- 3D Organ & Tissue Printing: Wide Possibilities Ahead
- 3-D Bioprinting Gives New Hope to Address Organ Shortage for Transplantation
- Global Organ Transplantation Procedure Volume in Thousands: 2016 and 2024
- 3D Printing Raises Pertinent Hopes to Treat Organs Damaged by COVID-19
- Regulations for Bioprinting: Need of the Hour
- 3D Printing Facilitates Development of Novel Geometries and Custom Implants
- 3D Printing Seeks Role in Smart Medical Implants Domain
- Orthopedic Implants: A High Growth Segment
- Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders and the Ensuing Demand for Orthopedic Implants Open a Strong Business Case for 3D Printing
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Select Musculoskeletal Conditions - Percentage Breakdown by Age Group
- Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People with Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for 2012 and 2022P
- World Market for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants in US$ Million: 2015 and 2022
- Dental 3D Printing: A High Growth Market
- Global Dental 3D Printing Applications Market (2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Type - Dental Models, PFM Bridge Substructures, PFM Crown Substructures, Surgical Guides, Temporary Restorations, Wax Casting Patterns and Others
- 3D Printing Improves Laboratory Workflows
- Additive Manufacturing Transforms Dental Restorations
- Global Restorative Dentistry Market Breakdown (in %) by Product for 2019
- Global Dental Restorative Supplies Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2015, 2020, and 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Market
- State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19
- 3D Printing Aids in Preoperative Surgical Planning
- Role of 3D CAD (Computer Aided Design) in 3D Printing
- Tissue Engineering Advances Allowing Fabrication of 3D Scaffolds Inside Human Body
- Key 3D Printing Applications in Tissue Engineering
- Bone Tissue Engineering
- Skin Tissue Engineering
- Nerve Tissue Engineering
- Vascular Tissue Engineering
- Other Tissue Engineering Applications
- Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market
- NIST Researchers Develop New Method for 3D Printing of Gels and Soft Materials
- Mass Customization is Key to Growth
- 3D Printing Ensures Best-in-Class Medical Packaging
- A Glance at Regulatory Scenario
- Need for Ethical Approach to Avoid Copyright Infringement
- Rising Healthcare Expenditure: A Crucial Macro Growth Driver
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
