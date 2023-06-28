Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Strategic Business Report 2023: 3D Bioprinting Gives New Hope to Address Organ Shortage for Transplantation

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Medical Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for 3D Printing Medical Devices estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.8% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 18.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $584.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR

The 3D Printing Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$584.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$808.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 16.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.8% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

A General Review on Impact on Medical Equipment & Supplies

Table 127: Global Medical Equipment & Supplies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

3D Printing Gains Recognition Amid the Pandemic

3D Printing Tuned to Tackle Emergency

List of Application Areas of 3D Printing, Especially for Fighting Against Covid-19 Pandemic

Printing Based Diagnostic Tools by Manufacturers

3D Printing Medical Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3D Printing: A Transformative Technology

3D Printing Defined

3D Printing: Key Advantages & Limitations of the Intriguing Technology

How 3D Printing Gains Over Commercial Manufacturing

Additive Manufacturing (AM): Applications Timeline

Healthcare: A Promising Market for 3D Printing Technology

Commonly Used Materials for 3D Printing by Various Printing Processes

Global Market for 3D Printing Materials in Healthcare Sector by Material Type: 2019

Types of 3D Printing Technologies

Outlook

Technological Advancements to Play an Essential Role

Growing Opportunities in the Production of Surgical Tools

Competition

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

3D Printing Comes to Aid to Alleviate the Shortage of PPE Amid the Pandemic

Face Masks

Market Penetration of Face Masks Worldwide in 1Q 2020 (In %)

Global Disposable Masks Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2012, 2019, 2020, and 2024

Face Shields & Auxiliary Accessories

3D Printing Based Personal Protective Equipment From Manufacturers

Ventilator Devices Deficit Helps 3D Printing Venture into Exciting Direction amid COVID-19 Crisis

3D Printing Based Ventilator Devices and Accessories

3D Organ & Tissue Printing: Wide Possibilities Ahead

3-D Bioprinting Gives New Hope to Address Organ Shortage for Transplantation

Global Organ Transplantation Procedure Volume in Thousands: 2016 and 2024

3D Printing Raises Pertinent Hopes to Treat Organs Damaged by COVID-19

Regulations for Bioprinting: Need of the Hour

3D Printing Facilitates Development of Novel Geometries and Custom Implants

3D Printing Seeks Role in Smart Medical Implants Domain

Orthopedic Implants: A High Growth Segment

Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders and the Ensuing Demand for Orthopedic Implants Open a Strong Business Case for 3D Printing

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Select Musculoskeletal Conditions - Percentage Breakdown by Age Group

Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People with Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for 2012 and 2022P

World Market for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants in US$ Million: 2015 and 2022

Dental 3D Printing: A High Growth Market

Global Dental 3D Printing Applications Market (2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Type - Dental Models, PFM Bridge Substructures, PFM Crown Substructures, Surgical Guides, Temporary Restorations, Wax Casting Patterns and Others

3D Printing Improves Laboratory Workflows

Additive Manufacturing Transforms Dental Restorations

Global Restorative Dentistry Market Breakdown (in %) by Product for 2019

Global Dental Restorative Supplies Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2015, 2020, and 2025

Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Market

State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19

3D Printing Aids in Preoperative Surgical Planning

Role of 3D CAD (Computer Aided Design) in 3D Printing

Tissue Engineering Advances Allowing Fabrication of 3D Scaffolds Inside Human Body

Key 3D Printing Applications in Tissue Engineering

Bone Tissue Engineering

Skin Tissue Engineering

Nerve Tissue Engineering

Vascular Tissue Engineering

Other Tissue Engineering Applications

Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market

NIST Researchers Develop New Method for 3D Printing of Gels and Soft Materials

Mass Customization is Key to Growth

3D Printing Ensures Best-in-Class Medical Packaging

A Glance at Regulatory Scenario

Need for Ethical Approach to Avoid Copyright Infringement

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: A Crucial Macro Growth Driver

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

