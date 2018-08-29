Global 3D Printing Plastics Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 20.5% During 2018-2023

DUBLIN, Aug 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global 3D Printing Plastics Market: Focus on Types, Forms, Technologies, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of value, the global 3D printing plastics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

This growth is attributed to the reliable properties of 3D printing plastics, their cost effectiveness as compared to that of the metals, growing end use industries, increasing application areas, and emerging economy which have all led to the surging demand for 3D printing plastics.

Additionally, the growing awareness of plastic materials in the emerging economies such as India, Singapore, and various other countries of APAC have propelled the growth of the global 3D printing plastics market.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Polylactic Acid (PLA) are the most commonly used plastics in the 3D printing market. The demand for ABS and PLA type of 3D printing materials has grown aggressively owing to the growing awareness of the benefits of 3D printing to manufacture objects using varied plastic materials. This is expected to continue in the forecast period.

In 2017, the healthcare industry dominated the global 3D printing plastics market. Owing to the ability of personalized medical solutions, print implants, prosthetics, devices for tissue engineering, and many other medical solutions, the use of 3D printing plastics in the healthcare sector is expected to grow during the forecast period.

In terms of volume, North America dominated the global 3D printing plastic market in 2017. The highest revenue generating country in North America was the U.S., followed by Canada. Industrial advancements, extensive investments for dedicated R&D facilities, and development of 3D printing-based products are some of the major drivers that are propelling the growth of the market in the region.

Furthermore, with the decreasing prices of printers as well as technological advancements pertaining to the printers, the market for the 3D printing plastics is expected to grow at an extremely high rate. Major manufacturing companies, aerospace and defense industries, and few healthcare companies located in the U.S have already started using 3D printing in a wide range of applications using various types of plastic-based material.

The increasing demand for 3D printing technology in various end users such as healthcare, automotive, and aerospace and defense, among others, have led to wider acceptance of 3D printing technology in product manufacturing and mass customization. This has led to significant rise in the demand for 3D printing plastics in the region. Additionally, concerted efforts by both the government and manufacturing sector have played a pivotal role in making this region the frontrunner in the field of 3D printing plastics.

Key Topics Covered





Executive Summary







1 Market Dynamics



1.1 Drivers



1.2 Restraints



1.3 Opportunities







2 Competitive Insights



2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies



2.2 Market Share Analysis



2.3 R&D Analysis of Leading Players







3 Industry Analysis



3.1 Supply Chain Analysis



3.2 Industry Attractiveness



3.3 Opportunity Matrix Analysis



3.4 Country Share Analysis







4 Global 3D Printing Plastics Market (by Material Type), $Million and Metric Tons, 2017-2023



4.1 Assumptions



4.2 Limitations



4.3 Market Overview



4.4 Polylactic Acid (PLA)



4.5 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)



4.6 Poly Carbonates (PC)



4.7 Nylon/Polyamide



4.8 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)



4.9 Polyethylene Terephthalate Modified Glycol (PETG)



4.10 Others







5 Global 3D Printing Plastics Market (by Form), $Million and Metric Tons, 2017-2023



5.1 Filament



5.2 Powder







6 Global 3D Printing Plastics Market (by Technology), $Million and Metric Tons, 2016-2023



6.1 Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)



6.2 Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)



6.3 Others







7 Global 3D Printing Plastics Market (by End User), $Million and Metric Tons, 2016-2023



7.1 Healthcare



7.2 Consumer Electronics



7.3 Automotive



7.4 Fashion and Aesthetics End User



7.5 Aerospace and Defense



7.6 Others







8 3D Printing Plastics Market (by Region), $Million and Metric Tons, 2018-2023



8.1 North America



8.2 Asia-Pacific



8.3 Europe



8.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA)



8.5 South America







9 Company Profiles



9.1 Overview



9.2 3D Systems Corporation



9.3 Arkema



9.4 BASF SE



9.5 EOS GmbH



9.6 EnvisionTEC



9.7 Evonik Industries AG



9.8 FormLabs Inc.



9.9 HP Inc.



9.10 Prodways Technologies



9.11 Proto Labs Inc.



9.12 Ricoh Company Ltd.



9.13 Royal DSM



9.14 Stratasys Ltd.



9.15 Voxeljet AG



9.16 XYZ Printing Inc.



9.17 Asiga



9.18 Aviv3D



9.19 Carbon3D Inc.



9.20 Hunan Farsoon High-Tech Co. Ltd.



9.21 Mcor Technologies Ltd.



9.22 Ultimaker B.V.







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qrfz2s/global_3d?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

