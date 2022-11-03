Global 3D Printing Technologies/Advanced Materials Markets, 2021-2022 & 2022-2027: Patent Review, Competitive Landscape, Materials, Dynamics, Overview

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Materials for 3D Printing: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report addresses trends in 3D-printing materials technology and the global market for the most promising new 3D-printing materials applications during the period from 2021-2027

Additive manufacturing or three-dimensional (3D) printing refers to the process of creating a 3D, solid object from a digital model by accumulating successive layers of material in numerous shapes. In the 1980s, the first working 3D printer was built.

High cost and limited range of end uses for these printers limits extensive applications. Since then, the launch of novel 3D printing technologies (3D inkjet printers) has played a key role in lowering cost. After a slow start, 3D printing is poised for rapid growth.

Revenue of the global market is provided in terms of USD million. The determination of market volume has not been included within the scope of this report. Prices for 3D-printing materials vary widely, on the basis of volume, size and composition, based on various application needs.

Company profiles of major players within the industry 3D Systems Corp., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Royal DSM

Report Includes

19 data tables and 41 additional tables

An updated assessment of the global market for advanced materials for 3D printing

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Identification of key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for these materials as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years (2022-2027)

Estimation of the actual market size for 3D printing materials in USD million values, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by materials, application, and region

Assessment of the underlying technological, environmental, legal/regulatory, and political trends that may influence the size and nature of the market

Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on materials, providers, fabrication technologies, and end-use applications

Review of patents issued for materials used in 3D printing by each major category, and emerging developments in the global market

Market share analysis of the key market participants in the global 3D printing materials industry, their research priorities, product offerings, and company competitive landscape

The market scope only considers demand via B2B.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Definitions

3.1.1 3D Printing

3.1.2 Additives

3.2 History and Current State of 3D Printing

3.3 Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Types

3.3.1 Plastics and Polymers

3.3.2 Ceramics

3.3.3 Metals

3.3.4 Other Materials

3.4 Applications

3.4.1 Rapid Prototyping

3.4.2 Rapid Manufacturing

3.4.3 Mass Customization



Chapter 4 Technological Landscape

4.1 3D Printing Technologies

4.1.1 Basic Principles

4.2 Specific Technologies

4.2.1 Thermoplastic Extrusion

4.2.2 Laser Sintering

4.2.3 Stereolithography

4.2.4 Digital Light Processing

4.2.5 3D Inkjet Printing

4.2.6 Direct Metal Laser

4.2.7 Selective Laser Melting

4.2.8 Electron Beam Melting

4.2.9 4D Printing

4.2.10 5D Printing



Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.2 Challenges

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.5 Porter's Analysis

5.1.6 Impact of Covid-19 on the 3D Printing Industry



Chapter 6 Market Analysis by Material

6.1 Photopolymers

6.1.1 Photopolymer 3D-Printing Material Types

6.1.2 Providers

6.1.3 Fabrication Technologies

6.1.4 Applications

6.1.5 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

6.2 Thermoplastics and Polymers

6.2.1 Commercially-Available Polymers

6.2.2 Other Commercially-Available Thermoplastics

6.2.3 Recent Developments

6.2.4 Providers

6.2.5 Fabrication Technologies

6.2.6 Applications

6.2.7 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Metals

6.3.1 Aluminum

6.3.2 3D Printing Steel

6.3.3 Stainless Steel

6.3.4 Titanium

6.3.5 Nickel Alloy

6.3.6 Superalloys

6.3.7 Providers

6.3.8 Fabrication Technologies

6.3.9 New 3D Developments

6.3.10 Applications

6.3.11 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

6.3.12 Ceramics

6.3.13 Chemical Characteristics

6.3.14 Formative Principles

6.3.15 Providers

6.3.16 Fabrication Technologies

6.3.17 Applications

6.3.18 Market Size Estimation and Forecast

6.4 Other Materials

6.4.1 Wax

6.4.2 Graphene

6.4.3 Bio-Ink

6.4.4 Edible Substances

6.4.5 Wood

6.4.6 Glass

6.4.7 Sandstone

6.4.8 Pharmaceutical Precursors



Chapter 7 Market Analysis by Region

7.1 North America

7.1.1 U.S.

7.1.2 Canada

7.2 Asia-Pacific

7.2.1 China

7.2.2 India

7.2.3 Japan

7.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.1 France

7.3.1 Rest of Europe

7.4 Rest of the World



Chapter 8 Patent Review

8.1 Patents by Material Type

8.2 Patent Portfolios

8.3 Example Patents



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Environment Analysis

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Latest Market Developments



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

3D Resin Solutions

3D Systems Corp.

Altana

Align Technology Inc.

Arcam Ab

Arevo Inc.

Arkema Sa

Asiga

B9 Creations LLC

Basf Se

Bolson Materials

Bucktown Polymers

Cellink Ab

Carpenter Technology Corp.

Cmet Co. Ltd.

Colorfabb B.V.

Deltamed GmbH

D-Mec Ltd.

Desktop Metal Inc.

Dws Systems

Emerging Objects

Eos Electro Optical Systems

Erasteel

Esstech Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Formlabs Inc.

Grafoid Inc.

Graphmatech Ab

Hoganas Ab

Isquared AG

Keene Village Plastics

Lithoz GmbH

Makergear LLC

Royal Dsm (Koninklijke Dsm N.V.)

Metalysis Ltd.

New Image Plastics

Nova Polymers Inc.

Optomec Inc.

Orbi-Tech

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Oxford Performance Materials

Praxair S.T. Technology Inc.

Recreus Industries S.L.

Regenhu Ltd.

S3D Innovations

Sandvik Materials Technology

Solidscape Inc.

Shenzhen Guanghua Weiye Co. Ltd.

Stratasys Ltd.

Tethon 3D

