Global 3D Scanner Market 2018-2022 by End-User, Product Range and Technology - Increase in Adoption of Portable Handheld Scanners

Global 3D scanner market to grow at a CAGR of 8.73% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is AI-based handheld 3D scanner. 3D scanners equipped with AI is a trend that can create a massive breakthrough in the global 3D scanner market. AI minimizes the user's workload by processing huge amounts of data on a single device. The implementation of AI in 3D scanners can digitize the object into a full-color 3D model using a simple and intuitive scanning process.
One driver in the market is increase in adoption of portable handheld scanners. Handheld portable 3D scanners of different types are available in the market, principally using laser triangulation or structured light technologies. These scanners provide professional handheld solutions offering advanced scanning quality with faster scan speed in high resolution. The wide adoption of handheld or portable 3D scanners in different industries is one of the driving factors for the growth of the global 3D scanner market.
One challenge in the market is high cost of 3D scanners. 3D scanners are one of the most high-priced tools used in measurement/metrology, quality inspection, and reverse engineering applications. Certain factors, such as accuracy, resolution, speed, size, scanning environment, integrated solution, and complexity, influence the price of these scanners. The end user requirements to use it in the different applications define the price range of 3D scanners. Accuracy is the primary influencing factor as it relies on the technologies incorporated in the scanners; low-priced 3D scanners generally have an accuracy threshold.
Key Vendors
- AMETEK
- 3D Systems
- Artec 3D
- FARO Technologies
- HEXAGON
- Nikon Metrology
- TOPCON
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Market Segmentation by End-User
Part 10: Market Segmentation by Product Range
Part 11: Market Segmentation by Technology
Part 12: Regional Landscape
Part 13: Decision Framework
Part 14: Drivers and Challenges
Part 15: Market Trends
Part 16: Vendor Landscape
Part 17: Vendor Analysis
