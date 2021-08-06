FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 421 Companies: 65 - Players covered include 3D Systems Corporation; Arctec 3D; Carl-Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC; Creaform, Inc.; FARO Technologies, Inc.; GOM GmbH; Hexagon AB; Maptek Pty Ltd.; NextEngine Inc.; Nikon Metrology NV; Optical Gaging Products; Perceptron Inc.; Topcon Corporation; Trimble, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (Laser, Optical, Structured Light, Other Types); Product (Fixed CMM-based, Portable CMM-based, Tripod Mounted, Desktop-based); Range (Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range); End-Use (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Architecture & Construction, Healthcare, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global 3D Scanners Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2024

3D scanning is a non-contact and non-destructive process of analyzing and digitally capturing the shape of physical or real-world objects. The data collected on the shape and appearance of the physical or real-world object is utilized to build digital 3D models. A 3D scanner uses many different technologies, including laser, optical and structured to construct digitized models of objects. Structured-light 3D scanners and industrial computed tomography scanning can be employed to generate digital 3D models without destructive testing. The 3D model comprises of a point cloud of geometric samples which are further used to infer the shape of the object. Common applications of 3D scanning include industrial design, orthotics and prosthetics, motion capture, gesture recognition, reverse engineering and prototyping, robotic mapping, augmented reality and virtual reality, and quality control/inspection.

Previous decade saw massive improvements in 3D scanning technology in terms of scanning rate, capture range, display resolution, storage capacity, battery runtime, portability, ease-of-use, low noise, and remote control functionalities. Modern 3D scanners are equipped with best-in-capability to scan objects across a vast range of sizes, from sub-millimeter scale to large objects such as airplanes, ship propellers, wind turbines, and multi-storey buildings. Integrating laser, optical, or structured light technology, 3D scanners are offered in various versions such as fixed CMM-based scanners, portable CMM-based scanners, tripod mounted scanners, and desktop scanners. Based on device range capacity, the 3D scanner market is segmented into Short Range, Medium Range, and Long Range segments. By end-use, the market can be segmented into Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Architecture & Construction, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D Scanners is projected to reach US$5.8 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for 3D Scanners, accounting for an estimated 39.3% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period. The market is being driven by the rising need for maintaining high quality standards in manufacturing operations. Market opportunities for 3D scanning technology are emerging from the increasing digitization being witnessed in various industries. Also influencing the market is the need for real-time analysis of large 3D data volumes, time and cost benefits from utilizing cloud computing services, and growing shift towards outsourcing 3D scanning services. The growing adoption of automation and emergence of 'Smart Factory' and 'Smart Manufacturing' concepts are driving adoption of 3D scanning technology. The advent of Industry 4.0 has opened up opportunities for seamless data exchange and automation of processes in manufacturing systems. Consequently, 3D scanning systems are being increasingly adopted by various industries, including aerospace, architecture, automotive, construction, defense, electronics, energy, and healthcare. Increased automation spurred by Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is also driving demand for 3D scanning systems. Demand for 3D scanning tools in particular is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, as sensors and robotic arms continue to be widely deployed as part of industry automation. Manufacturing plants use optical microscopy-enabled robots that are capable of analyzing measurement data in real-time. Rising popularity of virtual simulations, reverse engineering, and quality control in the manufacturing industry is driving the demand for advanced 3D scanning equipment in several industries, including aerospace, automotive, defense, power, and electronics, among others.

Continuous increase in investments by leading market players in research and development (R&D) activities aimed at diversifying product offerings and maintaining their competitive edge in the market, is projected to offer significant potential for growth in the global 3D scanning technology. Vendors of 3D scanners require continuous upgrading and restructuring of their R&D to develop more advanced systems. Also with in-house implementation of 3D scanning processes becoming a cost burden, alternative models, including 3D scanning services, are emerging as cost effective solutions for overcoming high investment costs. To implement 3D scanning in production and product development processes, companies would need to either set up a new facility or outsource the same. Companies are increasingly outsourcing their 3D scanning requirements to service providers. Going forward, demand for 3D scanning service providers would increase as more manufacturing companies would seek to outsource the work to such service providers for reducing measuring times and measurement uncertainty and for improving overall process stability. Going forward, the growth momentum in 3D scanner market is likely to continue, amid rising use of the technology in various established and emerging applications. More

