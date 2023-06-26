Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $27 Billion by 2030 - 3D Chip Stacking Technology to Drive Future Advanced Packaging Technology

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Semiconductor Packaging: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market to Reach $27 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for 3D Semiconductor Packaging estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Through Silicon via (TSV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.8% CAGR and reach US$14.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Package-On-package segment is readjusted to a revised 15.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR



The 3D Semiconductor Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 11.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

3D Semiconductor Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

3D Semiconductor Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Through Silicon via (TSV) (Packaging Method) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020 & 2027

Package-on-Package (Packaging Method) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020 & 2027

Through Glass Via (tgv) (Packaging Method) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2020 & 2027

Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity

Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the "Semiconductor Industry"

Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories

COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Semiconductor Advanced Packaging: A Prelude

An Introduction to 3D Semiconductor Packaging

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Primary Growth Drivers

3D Packaging Reinventing Integration Architectures

Analysis by Segment

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

3D IC Packaging Market to Experience Robust Growth

Demand for 3D Packaging to Boost Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market

Digital Transformation Drive Energizes the Growth in Advanced Packaging Market

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023

IoT Ecosystem Accelerates Opportunities for Semiconductor Advanced Packaging

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

World IoT Semiconductors Market by Function (2018 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communications, Processing, and Sensing

IC Makers Continue to Move towards Advanced Semiconductor Packaging

Transition towards Advanced Packaging

Increasing Functionality & Application Scope of Semiconductor/IC Packages

New Packaging Technologies Crucial to Semiconductor Innovation

Demand for Compact, High Functionality Electronic Devices to Impel 3D TSV Packages Market

3D Chip Stacking Technology to Drive Future Advanced Packaging Technology

3D InCites - Advanced Packaging for 5G

Advanced Packaging Influences Design Chain

Interposers for Semiconductor Packaging Applications

Innovative Advanced Packaging Techniques to Flood the Market

Reducing the Cost of Advanced Packaging

Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector Influence the Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market

Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects

Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Review of Key CE Products Driving Adoption of Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Technology

Smartphones

Tablet PCs

Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market

Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile (in %) for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Anticipated Post COVID Recovery to Revive Opportunities in Aerospace Sector

Sustained High Growth in ICT Sector Augurs Well

Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 36 Featured)

3M Company

Company Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

ASE Group

Amkor Technology Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Intel Corporation,

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Micron Technology

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd (SPIL)

STMicroelectronics

Suss Microtec AG

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

United Microelectronics

Xilinx, Inc.

