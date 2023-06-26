Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $27 Billion by 2030 - 3D Chip Stacking Technology to Drive Future Advanced Packaging Technology

News provided by

Research and Markets

26 Jun, 2023, 21:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Semiconductor Packaging: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market to Reach $27 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for 3D Semiconductor Packaging estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Through Silicon via (TSV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.8% CAGR and reach US$14.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Package-On-package segment is readjusted to a revised 15.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR

The 3D Semiconductor Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 11.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • 3D Semiconductor Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • 3D Semiconductor Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Through Silicon via (TSV) (Packaging Method) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020 & 2027
  • Package-on-Package (Packaging Method) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020 & 2027
  • Through Glass Via (tgv) (Packaging Method) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2020 & 2027
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity
  • Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the "Semiconductor Industry"
  • Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020
  • Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
  • Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories
  • COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life
  • Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics
  • Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020
  • Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
  • Semiconductor Advanced Packaging: A Prelude
  • An Introduction to 3D Semiconductor Packaging
  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook
  • Primary Growth Drivers
  • 3D Packaging Reinventing Integration Architectures
  • Analysis by Segment
  • Regional Analysis
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • 3D IC Packaging Market to Experience Robust Growth
  • Demand for 3D Packaging to Boost Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market
  • Digital Transformation Drive Energizes the Growth in Advanced Packaging Market
  • Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023
  • IoT Ecosystem Accelerates Opportunities for Semiconductor Advanced Packaging
  • Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
  • Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
  • Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
  • World IoT Semiconductors Market by Function (2018 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communications, Processing, and Sensing
  • IC Makers Continue to Move towards Advanced Semiconductor Packaging
  • Transition towards Advanced Packaging
  • Increasing Functionality & Application Scope of Semiconductor/IC Packages
  • New Packaging Technologies Crucial to Semiconductor Innovation
  • Demand for Compact, High Functionality Electronic Devices to Impel 3D TSV Packages Market
  • 3D Chip Stacking Technology to Drive Future Advanced Packaging Technology
  • 3D InCites - Advanced Packaging for 5G
  • Advanced Packaging Influences Design Chain
  • Interposers for Semiconductor Packaging Applications
  • Innovative Advanced Packaging Techniques to Flood the Market
  • Reducing the Cost of Advanced Packaging
  • Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector Influence the Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market
  • Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects
  • Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
  • Review of Key CE Products Driving Adoption of Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Technology
  • Smartphones
  • Tablet PCs
  • Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market
  • Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile (in %) for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030
  • World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
  • Anticipated Post COVID Recovery to Revive Opportunities in Aerospace Sector
  • Sustained High Growth in ICT Sector Augurs Well
  • Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 36 Featured)

  • 3M Company
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  • ASE Group
  • Amkor Technology Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
  • Intel Corporation,
  • Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Micron Technology
  • Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd (SPIL)
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Suss Microtec AG
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
  • Tokyo Electron Ltd.
  • Toshiba Corp.
  • United Microelectronics
  • Xilinx, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nb12xi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Open RAN Market 2023: New L1 Accelerator Cards Set To Boost Open RAN Market - Or Create More Lock-In

Global Cancer Therapies Strategic Business Report 2023: Industry Focuses on New Approaches to Treat Cancer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.