Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $27 Billion by 2030 - 3D Chip Stacking Technology to Drive Future Advanced Packaging Technology

Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market to Reach $27 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for 3D Semiconductor Packaging estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Through Silicon via (TSV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.8% CAGR and reach US$14.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Package-On-package segment is readjusted to a revised 15.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR
The 3D Semiconductor Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 11.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- 3D Semiconductor Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- 3D Semiconductor Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Through Silicon via (TSV) (Packaging Method) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020 & 2027
- Package-on-Package (Packaging Method) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020 & 2027
- Through Glass Via (tgv) (Packaging Method) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2020 & 2027
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity
- Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the "Semiconductor Industry"
- Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020
- Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
- Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories
- COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life
- Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics
- Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Semiconductor Advanced Packaging: A Prelude
- An Introduction to 3D Semiconductor Packaging
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Primary Growth Drivers
- 3D Packaging Reinventing Integration Architectures
- Analysis by Segment
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- 3D IC Packaging Market to Experience Robust Growth
- Demand for 3D Packaging to Boost Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market
- Digital Transformation Drive Energizes the Growth in Advanced Packaging Market
- Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023
- IoT Ecosystem Accelerates Opportunities for Semiconductor Advanced Packaging
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
- Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- World IoT Semiconductors Market by Function (2018 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communications, Processing, and Sensing
- IC Makers Continue to Move towards Advanced Semiconductor Packaging
- Transition towards Advanced Packaging
- Increasing Functionality & Application Scope of Semiconductor/IC Packages
- New Packaging Technologies Crucial to Semiconductor Innovation
- Demand for Compact, High Functionality Electronic Devices to Impel 3D TSV Packages Market
- 3D Chip Stacking Technology to Drive Future Advanced Packaging Technology
- 3D InCites - Advanced Packaging for 5G
- Advanced Packaging Influences Design Chain
- Interposers for Semiconductor Packaging Applications
- Innovative Advanced Packaging Techniques to Flood the Market
- Reducing the Cost of Advanced Packaging
- Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector Influence the Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market
- Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects
- Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Review of Key CE Products Driving Adoption of Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Technology
- Smartphones
- Tablet PCs
- Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market
- Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile (in %) for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Anticipated Post COVID Recovery to Revive Opportunities in Aerospace Sector
- Sustained High Growth in ICT Sector Augurs Well
- Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 36 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
- ASE Group
- Amkor Technology Inc.
- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
- Intel Corporation,
- Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.
- Micron Technology
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd (SPIL)
- STMicroelectronics
- Suss Microtec AG
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
- Tokyo Electron Ltd.
- Toshiba Corp.
- United Microelectronics
- Xilinx, Inc.
