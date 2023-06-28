Global 3D Sensing and Imaging Market Forecast, 2023-2030 | Industry to Cross $115 Billion by 2030 | Rising Preference for VCSELs over LEDs

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Sensing and Imaging Market Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the 3D sensing and imaging market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, sizes, and share, recent developments, and forecasts till 2030. The global 3D sensing and imaging market is projected to reach $115.3 billion by 2030 from $25.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of the 3D sensing & imaging market is driven by the rising demand for devices with 3D sensing capabilities, growing preference for VCSELs over LEDs, rising demand for ADAS, and growing use of 3D imaging sensors across industries. Moreover, rising demand for optical 3D sensing capabilities in industrial applications, increasing government initiatives supporting industrial automation, rising awareness regarding the benefits of 3D imaging technology in medical applications, and increasing integration of 3D accelerometers in smartphones and gaming consoles.

However, the high installation cost restrains the market's growth to some extent. Additionally, the increasing need to improve the accuracy, effectiveness, and robustness of 3D sensing technologies poses challenges for the 3D sensing & imaging market growth. Besides, the increasing adoption of liquid lenses for better vision and the rise in adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies are the key trends observed in the 3D sensing & imaging market.

In this study, the market is segmented based on type, technology/modality, application, end-use industry, and geography, including its subsegments and geography. The report has considered five major geographies: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Based on type, the 3D sensing and imaging market is segmented into 3D imaging and 3D sensing. The 3D sensing segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this region is driven by the increasing demand for 3D sensing and LiDAR applications in automotive, consumer, and industrial customers, the growing adoption of 3D sensors in gaming appliances and medical imaging solutions, and the rising adoption of sensors for autonomous robots.

Based on technology/modality, the 3D sensing and imaging market is segmented into LiDAR, stereoscopic imaging/vision, time-of-flight (ToF), structured light, laser triangulation, radar, ultrasound, X-ray, and other technologies. The structured light segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by an increasing focus on quality and 3D modeling.

Based on application, the 3D sensing and imaging market is segmented into security & surveillance, mapping & imaging, industrial automation, medical imaging, navigation, scanning, surveying, and other applications. The security & surveillance segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising adoption of 3D sensing and imaging technology for security and surveillance is expected to drive the segment's growth.

Based on end-use industry, the 3D sensing and imaging market is segmented into automotive, transportation & logistics, consumer electronics, defense and aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing & warehouses, media & entertainment, architecture and engineering & construction, and other end-use industries. The healthcare segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the healthcare industry, 3D sensing and imaging such as augmented reality (AR), 3D optical scanning and ultrasound play a vital role in medical imaging, such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and ultrasound.

Based on geography, the 3D sensing and imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the 3D sensing and imaging market in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the increasing investments in the manufacturing and healthcare industries and the increasing adoption of 3D technologies across various sectors.

The key players operating in the global 3D sensing and imaging market are:

STMicroelectronics N.V. ( Switzerland )

) Infineon Technologies AG ( Germany )

) Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (U.S.)

KEYENCE Corporation ( Japan )

) Suteng Innovation Technology Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Autodesk Inc. (U.S.)

Cognex Corporation (U.S.)

OMNIVISION Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

SICK AG ( Germany )

) Panasonic Holdings Corporation ( Japan )

) Sony Group Corporation ( Japan )

) Lumentum Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

FARO Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Occipital Inc. (U.S.)

LMI Technologies Inc. ( Canada ) (A Subsidiary of TKH Group N.V.)

) (A Subsidiary of TKH Group N.V.) Trimble Inc. (U.S.)

Balluff GmbH ( Germany )

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, technology/modality, application, end-use industry, and geography?

What is the historical market size for the 3D sensing and imaging market across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global 3D sensing and imaging market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

How is the competitive landscape for the global 3D sensing and imaging market?

What are the recent developments in the global 3D sensing and imaging market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global 3D sensing and imaging market, and how do they compete with other players?

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Definition & Scope

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. 3D Sensing and Imaging Market Assessment - by Type

6. Global 3D Sensing & Imaging Market Assessment - by Technology

7. Global 3D Sensing & Imaging Market Assessment - by Application

8. 3D Sensing and Imaging Market Assessment - by End-use Industry

9. 3D Sensing and Imaging Market Assessment - by Geography

10. Competition Analysis

11. Company Profiles

