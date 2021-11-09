Global 3D TSV Devices Market Report 2021-2026 - COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D TSV Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for 3D TSV Devices estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the analysis period.

Memory, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.9% CAGR to reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mems segment is readjusted to a revised 21.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.2% share of the global 3D TSV Devices market.

Three-Dimensional (3D) Through-Silicon-Via (TSV) technology is steadily gaining image as the highly-advanced semiconductor packaging model that dramatically improves chip performance and functionality.

A breakthrough System-in-Package (SiP) model, 3D TSV basically focuses on making interconnects to stack multiple dies, by drilling via-holes that are later filled with conductive material such as copper, to fabricate integrated chips (ICs) with high-level performance and space efficiency attributes.

Driven by growing demand from global electronics manufacturers for innovative, high-performance chip architectures and designs in advanced packaging with superior performance, power consumption, and form factor features, 3D TSV technology has made robust progress within the global semiconductor sector.

While the trends in the global electronics sector continue to put focus on advanced wafer packaging technologies such as 3D TSV technology, factors such as expanding Information & Communication Technologies (ICT) sector, stupendous increase in communications services providers (CSPs) operations, intensified activity in corporate data centers, and growing proliferation of cloud computing services are placing laser focus on 3D TSV.

Over the past few years, the global electronics sector has been witnessing progressive advancements in all the core segments including consumer electronics, automotive electronics, medical electronics, and defense electronics among others.



Asia-Pacific (including China and Japan) is spearheading growth in the global 3D TSV market, led by countries such as China, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and Indonesia that are key centers for the production of consumer electronics and automobiles. The growing demand for silicon wafers in the production of smartphones and the implementation of 5G technology, are particularly fueling market growth in the region.

In 2019, collective laser-assisted bonding process for 3D TSV integration using nonconductive paste (NCP) was developed in South Korea. This allows the simultaneous stacking of many TSV dies to enhance productivity, while keeping the solder joints reliable using LAB (laser-assisted bonding) technology.

Growth of the Asian 3D TSV market is also being fostered by the rising adoption of new memory technology and the presence of key market players in the region. In Europe and North America, increasing R&D activities related to 3D IC design is aiding market growth. The rising 3D packaging with the use of TSV technology in the semiconductor sector is being fueled by the requirement to enhance performance and lower time delays.

Also, the growing use of TSV technology for functional integration along with wafer fabrication and assembly in the semiconductor sector is spurring market growth. Europe is at the forefront in terms of 3D TSV technology, given the presence of various R&D companies. In Latin America, the 3D TSV market is gaining from the rising demand for various electronic products. In the region, Brazil is a main market for cell phones, computers and other consumer electronics.



3D TSV Devices Market Strongly Influenced by Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector

Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects

A Review of Key CE Products Driving Adoption of 3D TSV Technology

Smartphones

Tablet PCs

Uptrend in 3D IC Technology Augments Business Case

Fast Evolving 3D IC Technology to Spur Demand

Digital Transformation Drive to Steer Future Growth of 3D TSV Market

IoT Ecosystem to Rev Up Opportunities for 3D TSV Devices

AI Hardware: Potential New Growth Avenue

Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market

Anticipated Post COVID Recovery to Revive Opportunities in Aerospace Sector

Sustained High Growth in ICT Sector Augurs Well

Ongoing Proliferation of Cloud-Based Applications to Encourage Adoption of 3D TSV Devices

Growing Performance Requirements of Modern Data Centers to Extend Opportunities for 3D TSV Devices

Data Center Traffic Trends: A Complementary Review

3D TSV Gaining Traction in DRAM Memory Sector

A Review of Next-Generation TSV-based DRAM Memory Solutions

Mobile DRAM - LPDDR3 Vs. Wide IO

Growing Market for MEMS to Fuel Market Expansion

Wearable Devices to Extend High-Quality Opportunities

3D TSV Devices Sense large Opportunities in CMOS Image Sensors Vertical

Use of CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) by Sector & Device/Equipment

Imaging & Optoelectronics: An Important End-Use Segment for 3D TSV

3D TSV Sees Growth in Advanced LED Packaging

3D WLCSP: A Mature 3D TSV Segment

DRIE Bosch Process Gaining Prominence in TSV Implementation

System-Level Exploration and 3D Floorplanning Technique Enhance Performance of 3D IC Devices

Demand for Innovative Databases and Wireless Routing Augment Market Demand

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

An Insight into Through-Silicon Via (TSV)

An Introduction to Through-silicon via (TSV) Devices

Benefits of 3D TSV Devices

Historical Timeline

