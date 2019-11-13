Global $4.0 Bn Application Virtualization Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Application Virtualization Market By Component (Solution & Services), By Technology, By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By End User Component, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global application virtualization market was valued at $2 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% to reach $4 billion by 2024, owing to the huge demand for alternative application installation processes.



Several enterprises have started implementing application virtualization as it offers better speed, efficiency and operational cost improvement. Features, such as security enhancement, reduction in administration costs, easy migration of operating systems and eliminating compatibility issues, are further supporting the growth of the global application virtualization market.



The global application virtualization market can be segmented based on component, technology, deployment model, organization size, end-user Component and region.



Based on components, the market can be bifurcated into solution and services. The services segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the global application virtualization market, as the number of applications in various Components is increasing, thereby contributing to the growing demand for the services segment.



Application virtualization caters to various end-user Components such as BFSI, healthcare, IT & Telecom, government, education and others. Owing to increasing number of digital services, such as net banking, phone banking, UPI payment applications, among others, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Component holds the majority share in the market.



In terms of deployment model, the market can be segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud, of which private cloud segment is likely to witness the fastest growth owing to growing need for highly secured data with centralized storage infrastructure.



Regionally, the market for application virtualization is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America dominated the global application virtualization market and is likely to continue its dominance during forecast period as well on account of presence of major IT players in the region and growing number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the US and Canada.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In 2018, Microsoft acquired FSlogix in order to extend its virtualization capabilities and offer an improved experience to the Microsoft 365 customers.



