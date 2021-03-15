Global $4.37 Billion Enterprise Router Market to 2026: Increasing Demand of Enterprise Networking and Increasing Adoption of 5G and IoT

DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise Router Market - Analysis By Router (Core, Edge, Others), Type (Fixed, Modular), Type of Connectivity, End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid -19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Enterprise Router Market, valued at USD 4378.72 Million in the year 2020 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of rapid growth in IP Traffic, and increasing demand of hyperscale data center.

The report presents the analysis of Enterprise Router market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

These are the major reasons behind the increasing Enterprise Network Security market globally. Additionally, increasing demand of Enterprise networking and increasing adoption of 5G and IoT will drive the Enterprise Network Security market value in the near future.



Among the Type of Connectivity in the Enterprise Router market (Wired and Wireless), wired router is popular connectivity types globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The wired routers are traditionally adopted worldwide which will drive the market.



Among the Type of Port in the Enterprise Router market (Fixed Port and Modular), fixed port is popular globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The use of fixed port type router is on large scale among enterprises which will drive the market. And modular type router will grow faster due to the increasing demand of more user friendly port type in future.



Among the Type of Router in the Enterprise Router market (Core Routers, Edge Routers and Others), Core router is popular globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The core routers are widely used by enterprises as they are considered backbone of network structure which will drive the market. And it will grow faster due to the high demand of core routers in future.



Among the End User of the Enterprise Router market (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Others), BFSI dominates market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. BFSI sector is one of the largest application of Enterprise Router due to the high demand of data security in BFSI, the rising adoption of IoT in BFSI sector will keep driving the market in future.



The Americas is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The adoption of new technologies and increasing demand of IoT, cloud computing in American countries and presence of leading enterprise router companies, is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corporation, Dell, NETGEAR, Nokia, D-Link, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Juniper Networks, Avaya and Arista Networks.

Key Target Audience

Enterprise Router Vendors

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Enterprise Router Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Enterprise Router Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Enterprise Router Market

4.3 Global Economic and Industrial Statistics



5. Global Enterprise Router Market Segmentation - By Type of Connectivity, By Type of Port, By Type of Router, By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Enterprise Router Market: By Type of Connectivity

5.1.1 Wired Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.2 Wireless Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Enterprise Router Market: By Type of Port

5.2.1 Fixed Port Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.2 Modular Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Enterprise Router Market: By Type of Router

5.3.1 Core Routers Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.2 Edge Routers Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.3 Others Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 Competitive Scenario of Enterprise Router Market: By End User

5.4.1 BFSI Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4.2 IT and Telecom n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4.3 Healthcare n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4.4 Others Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Enterprise Router Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Enterprise Router Market: By Region



7. America Enterprise Router Market: Segmentation by Type of Connectivity, By Type of Port, By Type of Router, By End User (2016-2026)



8. Europe Enterprise Router Market: Segmentation by Type of Connectivity, By Type of Port, By Type of Router, By End User (2016-2026)



9. Asia Pacific Enterprise Router Market: Segmentation by Type of Connectivity, By Type of Port, By Type of Router, By End User (2016-2026)



10. Global Enterprise Router Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Type of Connectivity, 2026

11.2 Type of Port, 2026

11.3 Type of Router, 2026

11.4 End User, 2026

11.5 Region, 2026



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Analysis

13.1 Cisco Systems

13.2 Huawei Technologies

13.3 Dell

13.4 NETGEAR

13.5 ZTE Corporation

13.6 Nokia

13.7 D-Link

13.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

13.9 Juniper Networks

13.10 Avaya

13.11 Arista Networks



