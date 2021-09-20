Global $4.4 Billion Gas Detection Equipment Market 2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gas Detection Equipment Market - Detector Types, Sensor Technologies and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gas Detection Equipment finds application in a range of industries as the primary option for the early detection of leakage of flammable and toxic gases and vapors, owing to which these systems have maintained relatively good demand.

The Chemical/Petrochemical and Refinery sector is the largest, as also the fastest growing, market for these devices, as they play a critical role in saving human lives and other assets in case of serious mishaps associated with this industry. Detection of toxic and flammable gases is a key component of these systems, and, if achieved with early warning signs, can be crucial.

The global demand for Gas Detection Equipment by application is the largest for Chemical/Petrochemical & Refineries which is estimated at a share of about 36% in 2020; and is also primed to register the fastest 2020-2026 CAGR. The overall global Gas Detection Equipment market for 2021 is expected to reach $4.4 billion.

Research Findings & Coverage

This global market research report on Gas Detection Equipment analyzes the market with respect to detector types, sensor technologies and applications

Gas Detection Equipment market size is estimated/projected in this report by detector type, sensor technology and by application across all major countries

Opportunities for IoT-Enabled Gas Sensors in Environment Monitoring on the Rise

Gas Sensors Based on Carbon Nanotubes Gain Traction

Smart Gas Sensors Boost "Smartness" of Sensing Technology

Polymer Gas Sensors Exhibit Versatility

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Gas Detection Equipment market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y for 2019-2020.



2.1 Opportunities for IoT-Enabled Gas Sensors in Environment Monitoring on the Rise

2.2 Gas Sensors Based on Carbon Nanotubes Gain Traction

2.3 Smart Gas Sensors Boost "Smartness" of Sensing Technology

2.4 Polymer Gas Sensors Exhibit Versatility

2.5 Electrochemical Gas Sensors Still Preferred

3M Company ( United States )

) ABB Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( United States )

) Airtest Technologies Inc. ( Canada )

) Bacharach, Inc. ( United States )

) California Analytical Instruments, Inc. ( United States )

) Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) Emerson Electric Co. ( United States )

) Gastech Australia Pty Ltd ( Australia )

) General Electric Company ( United States )

) Honeywell International, Inc. ( United States )

) Honeywell Analytics, Inc. ( United States )

) Industrial Scientific ( United States )

) MSA Safety Incorporated ( United States )

) Riken Keiki Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Robert Bosch GmbH ( Germany )

) Schauenburg Group ( Germany )

) Sensidyne, LP ( United States )

) Siemens AG ( Germany )

) Teledyne Technologies Incorporated ( United States )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( United States )

) Trolex Limited ( United Kingdom )

) Tyco Fire & Integrated Solutions AS ( Norway )

& Integrated Solutions AS ( ) Yokogawa Electric Corporation ( Japan )

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Gas Detection Equipment Market Overview by Detector Type

5.2 Global Gas Detection Equipment Market Overview by Sensor Technology

5.3 Global Gas Detection Equipment Market Overview by Application

6. NORTH AMERICA

7. EUROPE

8. ASIA-PACIFIC

9. SOUTH AMERICA

10. REST OF WORLD

